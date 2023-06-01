Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:00:40 2023-06-01 am EDT
181.00 USD   -9.99%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar General cuts annual forecasts as American shoppers turn cautious

06/01/2023 | 07:10am EDT
Dollar General shopping carts are seen outside a store in Mount Rainier, Maryland

June 1 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp cut its full-year same-store sales and profit forecasts on Thursday as inflation-hit Americans, discouraged by higher prices for everything from home goods to consumables, tightened spending.

The company's shares slid about 9% in premarket trading after it also posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.

American shoppers, economically strained by sticky food inflation, have turned cautious with purchases of discretionary goods and are buying fewer items on every store visit.

Last week, Dollar Tree, another big discount store, trimmed its annual profit forecast, hurt by slowing demand for discretionary items and elevated cost pressures.

The pullback in discretionary spending has led to a decline in traffic at Dollar General's stores.

Dollar General's 1.6% rise in first-quarter same-store sales was below analysts' average estimate of a 4.07% rise, according to Refinitiv data. Its selling, general and administrative costs rose 94 basis points in the period.

Its sales were also hurt by higher inventory shrink and damages and CEO Jeff Owen warned that the "near-term pressure" that weighed in the quarter would impact the company's full-year sales and profit.

The discount store chain expects fiscal 2023 same-store sales to rise between 1% and 2%, compared with its prior outlook of an increase of 3% to 3.5%.

It expects earnings per share to range from being flat to declining 8% year over year, down from a prior forecast of an about 4% to 6% rise.

Its net sales are now expected to grow in the range of about 3.5% to 5.0%, compared to its previous expectation of a 5.5% to 6% rise. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION -1.35% 201.09 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. -2.60% 134.88 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 40 013 M - -
Net income 2024 2 469 M - -
Net Debt 2024 6 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 17,8x
Yield 2024 1,09%
Capitalization 44 061 M 44 061 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
EV / Sales 2025 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 201,09 $
Average target price 241,16 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery Carl Owen Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt President
Kelly M. Dilts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Independent Director
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-18.34%44 061
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION12.06%226 735
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.00%66 171
TARGET CORPORATION-10.20%60 432
DOLLARAMA INC.4.28%17 345
SIAM MAKRO1.25%12 342
