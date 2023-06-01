Dollar General cuts annual forecasts as American shoppers turn cautious

June 1 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp cut its
full-year same-store sales and profit forecasts on Thursday as
inflation-hit Americans, discouraged by higher prices for
everything from home goods to consumables, tightened spending.
The company's shares slid about 9% in premarket trading
after it also posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.
American shoppers, economically strained by sticky food
inflation, have turned cautious with purchases of discretionary
goods and are buying fewer items on every store visit.
Last week, Dollar Tree, another big discount store,
trimmed its annual profit forecast, hurt by slowing demand for
discretionary items and elevated cost pressures.
The pullback in discretionary spending has led to a decline
in traffic at Dollar General's stores.
Dollar General's 1.6% rise in first-quarter same-store sales
was below analysts' average estimate of a 4.07% rise, according
to Refinitiv data. Its selling, general and administrative costs
rose 94 basis points in the period.
Its sales were also hurt by higher inventory shrink and
damages and CEO Jeff Owen warned that the "near-term pressure"
that weighed in the quarter would impact the company's full-year
sales and profit.
The discount store chain expects fiscal 2023 same-store
sales to rise between 1% and 2%, compared with its prior outlook
of an increase of 3% to 3.5%.
It expects earnings per share to range from being flat to
declining 8% year over year, down from a prior forecast of an
about 4% to 6% rise.
Its net sales are now expected to grow in the range of about
3.5% to 5.0%, compared to its previous expectation of a 5.5% to
6% rise.
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja
Desai and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)