Dollar General forecasts annual profit below estimates

Increasing freight costs caused by bottlenecks at ports and other global supply-chain disruptions have dented profits across industries, and could especially hurt dollar stores that operate on razor-thin margins as they keep prices as low as possible.

The company said its expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $9.60 to $10.20, below estimates of $10.24, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Same-store sales fell 4.7% in the second quarter ended July 30, beating analysts' average estimate of a 5.1% drop.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)