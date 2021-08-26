Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar General forecasts annual profit below estimates

08/26/2021 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
abDollar General shopping carts are seen outside a store in Mount Rainier, Maryland

(Reuters) -Dollar General Corp on Thursday forecast full-year profit below analysts' estimates, as surging supply chain costs pinch the discount retailer's margins, sending its shares down nearly 4% in premarket trading.

Increasing freight costs caused by bottlenecks at ports and other global supply-chain disruptions have dented profits across industries, and could especially hurt dollar stores that operate on razor-thin margins as they keep prices as low as possible.

The company said its expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $9.60 to $10.20, below estimates of $10.24, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Same-store sales fell 4.7% in the second quarter ended July 30, beating analysts' average estimate of a 5.1% drop.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
07:14aDOLLAR GENERAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07:08aDOLLAR GENERAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
07:04aDOLLAR GENERAL : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aDOLLAR GENERAL : Earnings Flash (DG) DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION Reports Q2 Reven..
MT
06:56aDOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
06:56aDOLLAR GENERAL : Earnings Flash (DG) DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $..
MT
06:03aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/25Today on Wall Street: Records keep piling up
08/25DOLLAR TREE : Analysis-Higher U.S. food benefits give legs to dollar stores' fre..
RE
08/25ANALYST RECOMMENDATONS : Asos, Beazley, Factset, Hiscox, Next...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 34 309 M - -
Net income 2022 2 421 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 516 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 55 447 M 55 447 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 234,74 $
Average target price 240,74 $
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Albert Wu Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION11.62%55 447
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION19.76%199 475
TARGET CORPORATION42.27%122 976
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.42%62 833
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.33.88%23 217
DOLLARAMA INC.13.28%14 179