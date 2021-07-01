Log in
Dollar General : Announces Monthly Military Discount

07/01/2021 | 07:08am EDT
Veterans, active military and their families receive monthly in-store 11% discount

Dollar General proudly supports all those who have served and continue to serve our country, and we are proud to offer an ongoing and exclusive discount to active military, veterans and their immediate family members.

On July 14, Dollar General will provide all veterans, active duty military, National Guard, Reserve and their families with an 11 percent discount on qualifying, in-store purchases and plans to continue that special discount on the second Wednesday of each month. Customers may take advantage of this promotion by registering and completing a military credential verification process online at dollargeneral.com/military, then add the discount as a Digital Coupon within the Dollar General app or on the Dollar General website each month.

In November, that discount will be available on Veteran's Day, November 11 in place of the second Wednesday.

'At Dollar General, we are firmly in our mission of Serving Others, and we want to demonstrate our sincere appreciation to current military members, veterans and their families through an ongoing discount,' said Chad Fox, Dollar General's chief marketing officer and DG's military-focused employee resource group SERVE executive sponsor. 'As a veteran myself, I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve fellow veterans with an opportunity to simply save each month on the household essentials that Dollar General stores provide. This discount is one of many ways we can show our appreciation and gratefulness to each of these extraordinary men and women and help exemplify our mission.'

Dollar General's mission is Serving Others and has a longstanding history of supporting our nation's military, including through the United Through Reading program, Operation Homefront packages and the Company's work as a founding member of the Paychecks for Patriots program, which supports service members' transition to civilian life through meaningful employment opportunities.

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
