Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar General : Celebrates Porter Reopening

04/24/2021 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Company demonstrates commitment to serve community by rebuilding store;
Celebrates store reopening with officials including Senator Jim Inhofe and $10,000 in local donation

Dollar General is excited to announce the reopening of its store at 522 West Bellaire Ave. in Porter, Oklahoma following a closure last year due to fire.

To celebrate the store's reopening, the Company hosted a ribbon cutting event on Friday, April 23 attended by United States Senator Jim Inhofe, local elected leaders, representatives from the Porter Fire Department and Porter Consolidated Schools and members of Dollar General's leadership team. In keeping with the company's mission of Serving Others, DG also presented $10,000 in local donations comprised of a $5,000 donation to the Porter Fire Department and a $5,000 donation to Porter Consolidated Schools.

'We are grateful to Senator Inhofe and Porter's community leadership for their support and encouragement as we repaired and upgraded our store,' said Steve Sunderland, Dollar General's executive vice president of store operations. 'Since first opening our Porter store in 2015, we have remained committed to being a good corporate neighbor while providing positive economic impact to the community. Our team is excited to once again welcome customers to Porter, and we remain committed to serving this community with a convenient and affordable shopping experience.'

Following the store's closure in 2020, Senator Inhofe contacted Dollar General and facilitated communications between the Company and town leaders.

'It is a great privilege to see the expanded Porter Dollar General rebuilt and to celebrate this milestone with the community,' Inhofe said. 'Since the store was destroyed in a fire, folks from Porter have had to travel miles out of town to get their essentials. This has not been easy with the pandemic, and I am incredibly proud to have worked with the community and Dollar General to restore this essential business in town. Dollar General has been a true local community partner in making this happen and I am proud that Porter will have groceries and necessary goods within easy reach for years to come.'

When customers return to Porter's Dollar General, they will be greeted with an updated layout and design, as well as the addition of fresh produce and more cooler doors to provide expanded frozen and refrigerated food offerings. The store will also offer DG's stylishly new and on-trend home décor and expanded party selection in addition to the same categories, brands and quality products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

To further help celebrate the grand re-opening, the store plans to provide DG tote bags and product samples to 200 customers throughout the weekend.

Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. Since 2006, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded over $1.4 million in funding through nearly 280 grants, serving over 94,000 individuals in the state of Oklahoma.

At the cash registers of every DG store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services. Since its founding in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

Disclaimer

Dollar General Corporation published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 12:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
08:06aDOLLAR GENERAL  : Celebrates Porter Reopening
PU
04/14DOLLAR GENERAL  : Plans to Hire Nearly 20,000 Employees This Spring
MT
04/14DOLLAR GENERAL  : Plans to Hire Up to 20,000 New Employees through National Hiri..
BU
04/12DOLLAR GENERAL  : UBS Adjusts Dollar General's Price Target to $240 From $235, C..
MT
04/08DOLLAR GENERAL CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
04/08ONLY AT DG : Limited Edition Pringles® Wavy Deep Fried Pickle
PU
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Dollar General Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day B..
MT
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Dollar General Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Bu..
MT
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Dollar General Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day..
MT
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Dollar General Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting 90..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 34 021 M - -
Net income 2022 2 275 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 51 037 M 51 037 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 225,96 $
Last Close Price 213,31 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeffery Carl Owen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION1.43%51 037
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-0.93%165 234
TARGET CORPORATION16.70%102 720
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.20%57 135
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.25.42%21 829
DOLLARAMA INC.11.31%14 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ