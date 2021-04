Dollar General : Celebrates Porter Reopening

Dollar General is excited to announce the reopening of its store at 522 West Bellaire Ave. in Porter, Oklahoma following a closure last year due to fire.To celebrate the store's reopening, the Company hosted a ribbon cutting event on Friday, April 23 attended by United States Senator Jim Inhofe, local elected leaders, representatives from the Porter Fire Department and Porter Consolidated Schools and members of Dollar General's leadership team. In keeping with the company's mission of, DG also presented $10,000 in local donations comprised of a $5,000 donation to the Porter Fire Department and a $5,000 donation to Porter Consolidated Schools.'We are grateful to Senator Inhofe and Porter's community leadership for their support and encouragement as we repaired and upgraded our store,' said Steve Sunderland, Dollar General's executive vice president of store operations. 'Since first opening our Porter store in 2015, we have remained committed to being a good corporate neighbor while providing positive economic impact to the community. Our team is excited to once again welcome customers to Porter, and we remain committed to serving this community with a convenient and affordable shopping experience.'Following the store's closure in 2020, Senator Inhofe contacted Dollar General and facilitated communications between the Company and town leaders.'It is a great privilege to see the expanded Porter Dollar General rebuilt and to celebrate this milestone with the community,' Inhofe said. 'Since the store was destroyed in a fire, folks from Porter have had to travel miles out of town to get their essentials. This has not been easy with the pandemic, and I am incredibly proud to have worked with the community and Dollar General to restore this essential business in town. Dollar General has been a true local community partner in making this happen and I am proud that Porter will have groceries and necessary goods within easy reach for years to come.'When customers return to Porter's Dollar General, they will be greeted with an updated layout and design, as well as the addition of fresh produce and more cooler doors to provide expanded frozen and refrigerated food offerings. The store will also offer DG's stylishly new and on-trend home décor and expanded party selection in addition to the same categories, brands and quality products customers trust Dollar General to carry.To further help celebrate the grand re-opening, the store plans to provide DG tote bags and product samples to 200 customers throughout the weekend.Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. Since 2006, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded over $1.4 million in funding through nearly 280 grants, serving over 94,000 individuals in the state of Oklahoma.At the cash registers of every DG store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services. Since its founding in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.