  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar General : Partners with Arbor Day Foundation

05/06/2021 | 06:31am EDT
Company Donates $100,000 Toward Reforestation and Tree Replanting; Efforts Highlight Company’s Mission of Service

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to extend the Company’s community and environmental stewardship efforts. In addition to a $100,000 donation, which will support planting more than 20,000 trees through reforestation and community tree planting events in multiple states, Dollar General also plans to support the partnership through employee volunteer days in various markets across the country.

“We look forward to partnering in the Arbor Day Foundation’s significant efforts to plant trees that will benefit communities for generations to come,” shared Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “At Dollar General, we are proud to be good community partners and support positive changes in the communities where we serve, work and live.”

The Company’s $100,000 donation will support Arbor Day Foundation’s reforestation projects in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio with 5,000 trees allocated to each state. The trees provided through Dollar General’s partnership seek to aid areas that have experienced natural and man-made deforestation and to provide vital habitat for endangered wildlife, healthier watersheds and cleaner waterways, as well as increased carbon sequestration to slow the rate of climate change and more sustainable ecosystems.

Additionally, this fall Dollar General plans to lead community tree planting projects in Nashville, Tennessee; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Albuquerque, New Mexico and Durham, North Carolina to provide local Dollar General employees with the opportunity to create green spaces in their hometowns.

Dollar General’s commitment to its mission of Serving Others also is reflected in its recycling efforts. Through the Company’s cardboard backhauling initiative, which began in 2008, an equivalent of nearly 35 million trees have been saved with more than two million tons of recycled cardboard.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dollargeneral.com. Updated stock footage and logos are also available on Dollar General’s newsroom.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Everyday.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,266 stores in 46 states as of February 26, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 34 032 M - -
Net income 2022 2 277 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 51 652 M 51 652 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 226,20 $
Last Close Price 215,88 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeffery Carl Owen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION2.65%51 652
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-1.14%164 844
TARGET CORPORATION20.33%105 689
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.36%55 826
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.24.91%21 739
DOLLARAMA INC.6.75%13 912