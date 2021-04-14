Dollar General : Plans to Hire Up to 20,000 New Employees through National Hiring Events

Companywide hiring efforts April 19-23 aimed at recruiting candidates to support operations

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is planning to hire up to 20,000 new employees this spring and will host in-person and virtual hiring events from April 19 through April 23 to support ongoing efforts across store, distribution, transportation and corporate operations. A comprehensive list of hiring events and available positions are available on Dollar General’s Careers website at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

“As a rapidly-growing company, we are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers while serving as a positive economic presence in each community we call home,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. The power of coupling our mission of Serving Others with one of our key operating priorities, investing in our diverse teams through development, empowerment and inclusion, makes DG an employer of choice, and we look forward to welcoming new employees to come grow with our DG family this spring.”

Candidates are encouraged to review and formally apply for desired career opportunities online prior to attending in-person hiring events, which are scheduled for each traditional and DG Fresh distribution facility on Thursday, April 22 and in select stores from April 22-23. Social distancing measures and the Company’s mask mandate will be exercised at all in-person events. Virtual hiring events will take place online April 19-21.

Throughout the week, interested candidates will be provided with information about Dollar General, as well as the Company’s competitive wages and benefits; award-winning and world-class training, safety and development programs; advancement opportunities and much more.

Career Opportunities at Dollar General

Dollar General’s week-long recruiting efforts include opportunities for external candidates to join one of America’s fastest-growing retailers in a number of business operations including:

Store Operations : Opportunities to support DG’s retail store operations that currently encompasses more than 17,000 stores in 46 states include roles as regional directors, district managers, store managers, assistant store managers, part-time and full-time lead sales associates and part-time sales associates.

Distribution Centers : Dollar General currently operates traditional (dry) and DG Fresh distribution centers that offer opportunities in roles within general warehouse, human resources, inventory control, maintenance, training and administration.

Private Fleet : The Company’s private fleet program has grown from 80 tractors at the end of fiscal 2017 to more than 700 tractors and more than 550 drivers in spring 2021. The Company is currently seeking drivers to further expand its private fleet where top-of-the-line equipment is ready and waiting for Class A CDL drivers to join the DG team.

Store Support Center : The Company’s corporate headquarters, located near Nashville, Tennessee, is looking to fill a wide range of roles. Candidates interested in career opportunities at the Store Support Center may visit the DG Careers site and select Corporate Jobs.

Award-Winning Training and Development Programs

The opportunity to build a long-term career at DG is one of the most important currencies the Company offers to attract and retain talent. In addition, DG invests significant resources into programs focused on improving the well-being of its employee base including day-one telemedicine eligibility with no co-pay and the Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Additional benefits include:

DG University Alliance : DG offers employees an opportunity to advance their education through the DG University Alliance Grow, a university partnership and scholarship program allowing employees and their family members to access higher education. Participating colleges and universities across the country provide tuition benefits including discounts, fee waivers and deferred billing to every full and part time employee. The Alliance also offers a scholarship program, which is available to full time employees who meet applicable criteria.

ACE Program : DG store managers who complete the Company’s Store Manager Training program are eligible to receive up to nine semester credit hours toward the completion of an undergraduate degree after an evaluation and recommendation by the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®). ACE CREDIT helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside of traditional degree programs.

Development Opportunities : DG’s market-leading reputation for supporting the growth and development of its employees is illustrated by the numerous members of leadership and approximately 75 percent of current store managers who were promoted from within the Company. Further underscoring the Company’s continued commitment to this goal is the career path Dollar General offers to entry-level part-time sales associates, who generally may be promoted to lead sales associates within six months and to assistant store managers within a year.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,266 stores in 46 states as of February 26, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

