Uber Technologies and Dollar General have announced a partnership to integrate more than 14,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf stores into the Uber Eats platform, enabling customers of the discount retailer to 'enjoy even greater convenience'.



Starting today and throughout this month, DG and pOpshelf customers can order a wide range of affordable essentials, food, and items delivered directly to their homes, on demand or by appointment, via Uber Eats.



'Today's retailers are navigating a rapidly changing landscape: consumers expect convenience, speed, and accessibility more than ever before," Uber said.