In its quarterly earnings call, Dollar General announced that it is raising its annual EPS targets to between $5.80 and $6.30, compared with a previous target range of $5.20 to $5.80.



Similarly, the discount retailer now anticipates sales growth of 4.3% to 4.8% (up from 3.7% to 4.7% previously), including same-store sales growth of 2.1% to 2.6% (up from 1.5% to 2.5%).



Dollar General reported a 9.4% increase in Q2 EPS to $1.86, with sales up 5.1% to $10.7bn (+2.8% on a same-store basis).



"Q2 same-store sales increased in each category; consumables, seasonal products, home products, and clothing, it said.