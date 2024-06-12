Dollar General Corporation specializes in reduced-price distribution of mass consumption products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - consumption products (81%): hygiene and cleaning products (paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, etc.), food and beverage products, personal care and beauty products (soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, perfumes, cosmetics, etc.), OTC medications, and pet care products; - seasonal products (10.6%): decorative items, toys, batteries, greeting cards, paper products, lawn and garden products, office supplies, etc.; - household items (5.6%): kitchen items, small appliances, light bulbs, picture frames, candles, bathroom products, etc.; - clothing and accessories (2.8%): clothing for men, women, and children, underwear, shoes, purses, etc. At the end of January 2024, the group had a network of 19,986 stores located in the United States.

Sector Discount Stores