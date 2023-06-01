Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dollar General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   US2566771059

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31:20 2023-06-01 am EDT
161.25 USD   -19.81%
11:08aU.S. consumer outlook dims as upscale retailers, discounters slash forecasts
RE
11:06aInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Dollar General Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
10:42aDow falls as Salesforce slide tempers debt deal cheer
RE
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Dollar General Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

06/01/2023 | 11:06am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dollar General Corporation (“Dollar General” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 40 013 M - -
Net income 2024 2 469 M - -
Net Debt 2024 6 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 17,8x
Yield 2024 1,09%
Capitalization 44 061 M 44 061 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
EV / Sales 2025 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 201,09 $
Average target price 241,16 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery Carl Owen Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Garratt President
Kelly M. Dilts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike M. Calbert Independent Director
Carman R. Wenkoff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-18.34%44 061
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION12.06%226 735
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.00%66 171
TARGET CORPORATION-10.20%60 432
DOLLARAMA INC.4.28%17 345
SIAM MAKRO1.25%12 342
