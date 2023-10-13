Climate Advocates Fighting Exxon Were Hacked, Prosecutors Say

Private documents stolen during an extensive scheme appear to have been used to undermine investigations into the oil giant's knowledge of climate change, prosecutors say.

Dollar General Stock Jumps as Former CEO Returns

Todd Vasos will head up the company again effective immediately, Dollar General said Thursday.

Ligado Sues U.S. Seeking $39 Billion in Spectrum Fight

The debt-laden satellite company alleges the Pentagon improperly denied its use of spectrum for 5G networks.

X Fumbles First Big Musk-Era Test of Content Policies After Israel Attack

As social-media companies deal with misidentified videos and graphic violence, the platform formerly known as Twitter struggles to keep up.

Goldman Sachs Passed on a Higher Offer for GreenSky

Fintech Pagaya was part of a group that offered hundreds of millions more for the specialty lender.

Disney Goes All In on Sports Betting

After years of internal debate, the entertainment giant did a deal with a gambling company and will launch an ESPN betting app next month.

Party City Completes Restructuring, Exits From Chapter 11

The party goods retailer said it eliminated nearly $1 billion in debt, enhanced its liquidity and optimized its store portfolio after negotiations resulted in improved lease terms.

Apollo Offers to Buy Wagamama Owner Restaurant Group

The deal caps months of activist pressure on the company and values the business at about $863.2 million.

LendingClub to cut staff by around 14% as higher interest rates take a bite

Online lending platform LendingClub Corp. on Thursday said it would reduce its workforce by around 14%, or 172 employees.

FDA Bans Sales of Vuse Menthol E-Cigarettes

The products have replaced Juul as the top-selling vaping items on the U.S. market.

