Cockpit Mishap Might Have Caused Plunge on Latam Boeing 787

A flight attendant hit a seat switch that pushed the pilot into controls during a flight to New Zealand, industry officials say.

Adobe had a strong quarter, but analysts want more digital-media revenue

Adobe Inc.'s stock dipped more than 10% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted robust quarterly results that highlighted its AI push ahead of its annual developers conference. The company also announced a $25 billion share-buyback program.

Ulta Beauty says the beauty industry has gotten more competitive

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. fell after hours on Thursday after the beauty-products retailer forecast full-year profit that was a bit below expectations, as the beauty industry remains competitive despite a slowdown from a massive post-pandemic rebound.

JPMorgan Hit With Nearly $350 Million Fine for Compliance Failures in Trading

Federal regulators allege that the bank didn't properly oversee and monitor trades that clients carried out through its systems.

Steven Mnuchin Says He Is Putting Together a Group to Buy TikTok

The former Treasury secretary's comments came after the House voted to ban the app in the U.S. or force a sale.

NYCB Sells $899 Million of Consumer Loans. The Capital Raising Journey Isn't Over.

Earlier this week, the regional lender announced the completion of a deal that gave it a $1.05 billion capital infusion.

U.S. Steel's stock drops as Biden speaks against buyout by Japan's Nippon Steel

Stock extends losses after President Biden says it's 'vital' for the business to remain in American hands.

Meta to Replace Widely Used Data Tool-and Largely Cut Off Reporter Access

CrowdTangle has been a source for some embarrassing articles about its Facebook and Instagram. The company says its replacement tool is only for academics and nonprofit researchers.

Dollar General's stock turns lower as inflation is still a problem for customers

Dollar General's stock initially rallied, then turned lower Thursday, after the discount retailer reported a surprise increase in same-store sales for the latest quarter but provided a downbeat profit outlook for the current quarter.

Another Top Credit Suisse Executive Leaves as UBS Integration Takes Hold

Global head of private funds David Klein has moved to TWG, a holding company that manages the investments of Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 1915ET