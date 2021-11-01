Shavely's Earns 2021 Salute to Excellence Award

Dollar General's Private Brand Receives Private Label Manufacturers Association Men's Grooming Category Honors
Dollar General is excited to announce its private brand, Shavely's
, was recognized by Private Label Manufacturers Association
(PLMA) as 2021 Salute to Excellence Award
recipient in the men's grooming category for its razor handle and five blade cartridges.
We are thrilled to receive this recognition for Shavely's, which helps underscore our commitment to delivering high-quality, private branded shaving supplies to our customers," said Jamey Kindrick, senior director of private brands at Dollar General. "We also sincerely appreciate PMLA's thoughtful recognition of our brand and products, especially given the competition for this award. Since launching the brand earlier this year, customer feedback on the new brand has been positive, and we look forward to more shoppers discovering our Shavely's line at DG stores."
PLMA's Salute to Excellence Awards were created in 1986 to recognize retailers for their commitment to the growth and success of store brands with selected products reflecting an ever-growing commitment to excellence in quality and consumer satisfaction. Each product was subjected to evaluation by a panel of professional and consumer judges, taking into consideration sensory appeal, packaging, presentation and value of the money. For more than 30 years, products selected by PLMA have demonstrated creativity and innovation by retailers across a wide variety of categories.
Shavely's products are available in all Dollar General stores and online here
.
