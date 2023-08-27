Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters later said the shooting was racially motivated, after a white man armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun killed three Black people at the store before killing himself.
'Unacceptable': Jacksonville mayor on deadly shooting
STORY: Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told News4JAX a man had barricaded himself in Dollar General on Kings Road. "One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take," Deegan said.
