A 21-year old white gunman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
'We can't let hate prevail': Biden after FL shooting
Today at 05:54 pm
STORY: "We can't let hate prevail. It's on the rise," Biden said in the White House's East room, speaking to civil rights leaders including the family of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., gathered for the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.
