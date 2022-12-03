Dollar Industries : Credit Rating

Kind Attn.: Mr. Ajay Patodia, CFO (Tel. No. 9331039705)
Dear Mr. Patodia,
Sub.: Rating(s) Reaffirmed - Bank Loans / Debt Instruments of Dollar Industries Limited
Please note that the current rating(s) and outlook, instrument details, and latest rating action for the aforementioned instrument are as under:
Long Term Instruments
Short Term Instruments
Total Rated Quantum (Rs. Cr.)
304.34
1.33
Quantum of Enhancement (Rs. Cr.)
100.00
Rating
ACUITE AA
ACUITE A1+
Outlook
Stable
Not applicable
Most recent Rating Action
Reaffirmed
Reaffirmed
Date of most recent Rating Action
August 05, 2022
August 05, 2022
Rating Watch
Not applicable
Not applicable
Acuité reserves the right to revise the ratings, along with the outlook, at any time, on the basis of new information, or other circumstances which Acuité believes may have an impact on the ratings. Such revisions, if any, would be appropriately disseminated by Acuité as required under prevailing SEBI guidelines and Acuité 's policies.
This letter will expire on November 01, 2023 or on the day when Acuité takes the next rating action, whichever is earlier. It may be noted that the rating is subject to change anytime even before the expiry date of this letter. Hence lenders / investors are advised to visit https://www.acuite.in/OR scan the QR code given above to confirm the current outstanding rating.
Acuité will re-issue this rating letter on November 02, 2023 subject to receipt of surveillance fee as applicable. If the rating is reviewed before November 01, 2023, Acuité will issue a new rating letter.
Suman Chowdhury
Chief Analytical Officer
Annexures:
A. Details of the Rated Instrument
B. Details of the rating prior to the above rating action
Annexure B. Details of the rating prior to the above rating action
Long Term Instruments
Short Term Instruments
Previous Rated Quantum
204.34 Cr.
1.33 Cr.
Rating
ACUITE AA
ACUITE A1+
Outlook
Stable
Not applicable
DISCLAIMER
An Acuité rating does not constitute an audit of the rated entity and should not be treated as a recommendation or opinion that is intended to substitute for a financial adviser's or investor's independent assessment of whether to buy , sell or hold any security. Acuité ratings are based on the data and information provided by the issuer and obtained from other reliable sources. Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the data and information is true, Acuité , in particular, makes no representation or warranty, expressed or implied with respect to the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the information relied upon. Acuité is not responsible for any errors or omissions and especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss of any kind arising from the use of its ratings.Acuité ratings are subject to a process of surveillance which may lead to a revision in ratings as and when the circumstances so warrant. Please visit our website (www.acuite.in) for the latest information on any instrument rated by Acuité , Acuité 's rating scale and its definitions.
Dollar Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 08:25:01 UTC.