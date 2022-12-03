Advanced search
Dollar Industries : Credit Rating
PU
11/11Transcript : Dollar Industries Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/11Dollar Industries Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
Dollar Industries : Credit Rating

12/03/2022 | 03:26am EST
Rating Letter - Intimation of Rating Action

Letter Issued on: August 05, 2022

Letter Expires on: November 01, 2023

Annual Fee valid till: November 01, 2023

Dollar Industries Limited

32, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Om Tower, 15th

Floor, Kolkata - 700071 West Bengal, India

Kind Attn.: Mr. Ajay Patodia, CFO (Tel. No. 9331039705)

Dear Mr. Patodia,

Scan this QR Code to verify authenticity of this rating

Sub.: Rating(s) Reaffirmed - Bank Loans / Debt Instruments of Dollar Industries Limited

Please note that the current rating(s) and outlook, instrument details, and latest rating action for the aforementioned instrument are as under:

Long Term Instruments

Short Term Instruments

Total Rated Quantum (Rs. Cr.)

304.34

1.33

Quantum of Enhancement (Rs. Cr.)

100.00

Rating

ACUITE AA

ACUITE A1+

Outlook

Stable

Not applicable

Most recent Rating Action

Reaffirmed

Reaffirmed

Date of most recent Rating Action

August 05, 2022

August 05, 2022

Rating Watch

Not applicable

Not applicable

Acuité reserves the right to revise the ratings, along with the outlook, at any time, on the basis of new information, or other circumstances which Acuité believes may have an impact on the ratings. Such revisions, if any, would be appropriately disseminated by Acuité as required under prevailing SEBI guidelines and Acuité 's policies.

This letter will expire on November 01, 2023 or on the day when Acuité takes the next rating action, whichever is earlier. It may be noted that the rating is subject to change anytime even before the expiry date of this letter. Hence lenders / investors are advised to visit https://www.acuite.in/OR scan the QR code given above to confirm the current outstanding rating.

Acuité will re-issue this rating letter on November 02, 2023 subject to receipt of surveillance fee as applicable. If the rating is reviewed before November 01, 2023, Acuité will issue a new rating letter.

Suman Chowdhury

Chief Analytical Officer

Annexures:

A. Details of the Rated Instrument

B. Details of the rating prior to the above rating action

Acuité Ratings & Research Limited

SEBI Registered | RBI Accredited

708, Lodha Supremus, Lodha iThink Techno Campus, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai - 400042 | +91 22 49294000 SMS: +91 9969898000 | www.acuite.in | CIN: U74999MH2005PLC155683

Annexure A. Details of the rated instrument

Bank

Facilities

Scale

Previous Amt.

Current Amt.

Ratings

Rating Action

(Rs. Cr)

(Rs. Cr)

Fund Based Facilities

State Bank of

Cash

Long

50.00

50.00

ACUITE AA/

Reaffirmed

India

Credit

Term

Stable

HDFC Bank

Cash

Long

45.00

45.00

ACUITE AA/

Reaffirmed

Credit

Term

Stable

Term

Long

0.27

0.27

ACUITE AA/

Reaffirmed

Loan

Term

Stable

Citi Bank

Cash

Long

45.00

45.00

ACUITE AA/

Reaffirmed

Credit

Term

Stable

Qatar National

Cash

Long

30.00

30.00

ACUITE AA/

Reaffirmed

Bank

Stable

Credit

Term

ICICI Bank

Cash

Long

20.00

20.00

ACUITE AA/

Reaffirmed

Credit

Term

Stable

Term

Long

0.15

0.15

ACUITE AA/

Reaffirmed

Loan

Term

Stable

Indian Bank

Cash

Long

10.00

10.00

ACUITE AA/

Reaffirmed

Credit

Term

Stable

Term

Long

3.46

3.46

ACUITE AA/

Reaffirmed

Loan

Term

Stable

Not Available

Proposed Long

Long

0.46

0.46

ACUITE AA/

Reaffirmed

Term Bank

Term

Stable

Facility

Not Available

Proposed Long

Long

-

100.00

ACUITE AA/

Assigned

Term Bank

Term

Stable

Facility

Total Fund Based Facilities

204.34

304.34

Non-Fund Based Facilities

State Bank of

Bank

Short

1.33

1.33

Guarantee

ACUITE A1+

Reaffirmed

Term

India

/ Letter of

Credit

Total Non-Fund Based Facilities

1.33

1.33

Total Facilities

205.67

305.67

Annexure B. Details of the rating prior to the above rating action

Long Term Instruments

Short Term Instruments

Previous Rated Quantum

204.34 Cr.

1.33 Cr.

Rating

ACUITE AA

ACUITE A1+

Outlook

Stable

Not applicable

DISCLAIMER

An Acuité rating does not constitute an audit of the rated entity and should not be treated as a recommendation or opinion that is intended to substitute for a financial adviser's or investor's independent assessment of whether to buy , sell or hold any security. Acuité ratings are based on the data and information provided by the issuer and obtained from other reliable sources. Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the data and information is true, Acuité , in particular, makes no representation or warranty, expressed or implied with respect to the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the information relied upon. Acuité is not responsible for any errors or omissions and especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss of any kind arising from the use of its ratings.Acuité ratings are subject to a process of surveillance which may lead to a revision in ratings as and when the circumstances so warrant. Please visit our website (www.acuite.in) for the latest information on any instrument rated by Acuité , Acuité 's rating scale and its definitions.

Disclaimer

Dollar Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 08:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
