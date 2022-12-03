Dollar Industries : Credit Rating

Sub.: Rating(s) Reaffirmed - Bank Loans / Debt Instruments of Dollar Industries Limited

Please note that the current rating(s) and outlook, instrument details, and latest rating action for the aforementioned instrument are as under:

Long Term Instruments Short Term Instruments Total Rated Quantum (Rs. Cr.) 304.34 1.33 Quantum of Enhancement (Rs. Cr.) 100.00 Rating ACUITE AA ACUITE A1+ Outlook Stable Not applicable Most recent Rating Action Reaffirmed Reaffirmed Date of most recent Rating Action August 05, 2022 August 05, 2022 Rating Watch Not applicable Not applicable

Acuité reserves the right to revise the ratings, along with the outlook, at any time, on the basis of new information, or other circumstances which Acuité believes may have an impact on the ratings. Such revisions, if any, would be appropriately disseminated by Acuité as required under prevailing SEBI guidelines and Acuité 's policies.

This letter will expire on November 01, 2023 or on the day when Acuité takes the next rating action, whichever is earlier. It may be noted that the rating is subject to change anytime even before the expiry date of this letter. Hence lenders / investors are advised to visit https://www.acuite.in/OR scan the QR code given above to confirm the current outstanding rating.

Acuité will re-issue this rating letter on November 02, 2023 subject to receipt of surveillance fee as applicable. If the rating is reviewed before November 01, 2023, Acuité will issue a new rating letter.

Suman Chowdhury

Chief Analytical Officer

Annexures: A. Details of the Rated Instrument B. Details of the rating prior to the above rating action

Acuité Ratings & Research Limited

SEBI Registered | RBI Accredited

708, Lodha Supremus, Lodha iThink Techno Campus, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai - 400042 | +91 22 49294000 SMS: +91 9969898000 | www.acuite.in | CIN: U74999MH2005PLC155683