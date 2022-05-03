Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dollar Tree, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLTR   US2567461080

DOLLAR TREE, INC.

(DLTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
164.90 USD   +0.93%
05:47pBank of America most favored for activism defense in 2021 -Refinitiv data
RE
04/28Arkansas sues Family Dollar over rodents found in facility
AQ
04/22Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Management Hiring Event on April 27
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of America most favored for activism defense in 2021 -Refinitiv data

05/03/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Person walks past a Bank of America sign in New York City

BOSTON (Reuters) - Bank of America ranked as the top financial adviser to companies targeted by activist investors in 2021, vaulting past three rivals to claim the top spot, according to Refinitiv data published on Tuesday.

During 2021, Bank of America advised on 35 campaigns, up from 28 reported for the previous year.

The top 9 advisers worked on 186 campaigns last year, roughly the same amount as the 187 they worked on in 2020 when the pandemic curbed activism. In 2019, activists targeted 197 companies.

Last year activists targeted ExxonMobil, Duke Energy, International Flavors and Fragrances, LabCorp and Dollar Tree among others.

Goldman Sachs, which ranked as the top financial adviser in 2020 and in 2019, according to Refinitiv data, slipped to the third spot with 33 campaigns. In 2020 Goldman advised on 52 campaigns.

Morgan Stanley moved into the second spot with 34 campaigns, up from 29 in 2020, the data show.

JP Morgan advised on 30 campaigns, up sharply from 9 campaigns in 2020, helping it rise to fifth spot from eighth.

Spotlight Advisors, which works for both companies and activists, took the fourth spot with 32 campaigns, roughly the same as in 2020 when it advised on 33 campaigns.

Various providers compile league tables that are often used to woo new clients. But they seldom tell the entire story, bankers say, noting that discrepancies can arise because many companies fend off activists privately and ask their advisers to stay silent about their involvement.

Elliott Management held on to its spot as the busiest activist, launching 14 campaigns last year after 16 in 2020. Jana Partners followed with 8 campaigns, up from 5 in 2020.

Olshan Frome Wolosky was the busiest law firm, working on 85 engagements for activists. Vinson & Elkins LLP, which handled 40 campaigns, including one for an activist, was No. 2. Sidley Austin LLP ranked third with 36 campaigns, including one for an activist.

Morrow Sodali and Innisfree were the top proxy solicitors.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.74% 37.13 Delayed Quote.-18.77%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 0.93% 164.9 Delayed Quote.16.27%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -0.31% 108.36 Delayed Quote.3.62%
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. 0.27% 121.9 Delayed Quote.-19.48%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.18% 83.75 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED -9.90% 0.91 Delayed Quote.16.09%
All news about DOLLAR TREE, INC.
05:47pBank of America most favored for activism defense in 2021 -Refinitiv data
RE
04/28Arkansas sues Family Dollar over rodents found in facility
AQ
04/22Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Management Hiring Event on April 27
BU
04/14Dollar Tree Recalls More Than 1 Million Hot Glue Guns Due to Fire, Burn Hazards
MT
04/06DOLLAR TREE : Board of Directors Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements - Form 8-K
PU
04/06DOLLAR TREE, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regul..
AQ
04/06Dollar Tree Board of Directors Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements
BU
03/30Dollarama to sell products priced up to C$5 to shore up margins
RE
03/25RYAN COHEN : Bed Bath & Beyond gives activist investor Cohen three board seats
RE
03/21DOLLAR TREE : Announces the Grant of Option Award - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOLLAR TREE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 883 M - -
Net income 2023 1 790 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 36 779 M 36 779 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 136 226
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dollar Tree, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 163,38 $
Average target price 159,86 $
Spread / Average Target -2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Witynski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Wampler Chief Financial Officer
Richard W. Dreiling Executive Chairman
James A. Paisley Chief Information Officer
Thomas R. OBoyle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR TREE, INC.16.27%36 779
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-6.83%234 443
TARGET CORPORATION-1.21%106 254
THE TJX COMPANIES-17.94%73 167
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.11%62 995
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION0.14%54 032