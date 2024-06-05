Dollar Tree: EPS down 3% in Q1
On a same-store basis, sales for the operator of the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners rose by 1%, boosted by a 2.1% increase in footfall, partly offset by a 1.1% drop in average ticket sales.
For its full 2024 fiscal year, Dollar Tree says it anticipates adjusted EPS of $6.50 to $7, as well as sales of $31 to $32 billion, growing 'in the low to mid-single digits' on a comparable basis.
In addition, Dollar Tree says it has initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives for Family Dollar, which could include, among other things, a potential sale or demerger of the business.
