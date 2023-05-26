Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dollar Tree, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLTR   US2567461080

DOLLAR TREE, INC.

(DLTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-25 pm EDT
136.66 USD   -12.03%
07:51aDollar Tree, Inc. Announces Investor Relations Leadership Change
BU
07:39aCredit Suisse Lowers Dollar Tree's Price Target to $140 From $150, Says Earnings Performance 'Proving to be Bumpy'; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
07:37aMorgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Dollar Tree to $140 From $145 After 'Unexpectedly Challenging Quarter,' Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar Tree, Inc. Announces Investor Relations Leadership Change

05/26/2023 | 07:51am EDT
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has announced changes to its Investor Relations leadership team.

Randy Guiler, Vice President of Investor Relations, will retire from Dollar Tree at the end of June. Guiler joined Dollar Tree in 2014 and has been instrumental in guiding the business’ investor relations efforts over the years.

“We want to thank Randy for his nearly 10 years of dedicated service to Dollar Tree,” said Jeff Davis, Chief Financial Officer. “Randy has been a valuable member of our team and played a pivotal role in our evolution as a value retailer; we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Effective May 22, Robert LaFleur joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, reporting to Davis.

LaFleur joins Dollar Tree from Chewy, Inc., where he served as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Prior to that, he served in similar roles at Hilton Grand Vacations. Before embarking on his career in Investor Relations, LaFleur spent 20 years on Wall Street as an Equity Research Analyst, covering the lodging, gaming, timeshare and leisure industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and a master’s degree in real estate from New York University.

“As we continue on our business transformation journey, we are pleased to welcome Bob to further drive the financial strategy and investor relations function of our organization,” Davis said. “Bob brings deep industry knowledge, a proven track record and decades of relevant experience to the Dollar Tree team.”

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,419 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of April 29, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DOLLAR TREE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 30 367 M - -
Net income 2024 1 304 M - -
Net Debt 2024 3 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 23,1x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 30 229 M 30 229 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
EV / Sales 2025 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 136 287
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dollar Tree, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 136,66 $
Average target price 151,65 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard W. Dreiling Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Allan Davis Chief Financial Officer
Bobby Aflatooni Chief Information Officer
Michael C. Creedon Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Bohaty-Yelle Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR TREE, INC.9.83%30 229
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION6.58%215 777
THE TJX COMPANIES-4.60%87 444
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.10%68 543
TARGET CORPORATION-3.99%64 964
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-17.32%44 613
