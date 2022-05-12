Dollar Tree, Inc. Announces Key Additions to its Executive Leadership Team

~ John Flanigan Joins Company as Chief Supply Chain Officer ~

~ Larry Gatta Joins as Chief Merchandising Officer of Family Dollar ~

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced two key executive leadership additions. John Flanigan has joined the organization as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Larry Gatta has joined as Chief Merchandising Officer for the Family Dollar banner.

“Driving supply chain efficiencies and improving the operating performance of our Family Dollar banner are important elements to long-term value creation for our shareholders,” stated Michael Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am pleased to announce the recent additions of proven retail leaders John Flanigan and Larry Gatta to our organization.”

Mr. Flanigan most recently served as Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain for Dollar General through April 2016. He joined Dollar General as Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain in May 2008 and was promoted to Executive Vice President in March 2010. Mr. Flanigan has approximately 30 years of management experience in retail logistics. Prior to joining Dollar General, he was Group Vice President of Logistics and Distribution for Longs Drug Stores Corporation from October 2005 to April 2008. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing warehousing, inbound and outbound transportation and facility maintenance to service over 500 retail outlets. From September 2001 to October 2005, he served as the Vice President of Logistics for Safeway Inc. where he oversaw distribution of food products from Safeway distribution centers to all retail outlets, inbound traffic and transportation. He also has held distribution and logistics leadership positions at Vons, Specialized Distribution Management Inc., and Crum & Crum Logistics.

Mr. Flanigan stated, “I am excited to join the Dollar Tree organization. Mike Witynski and I share a common vision to improve the organization’s supply chain performance through improved distribution center conditions, hiring and retention of teams, and efficiency improvements throughout the supply chain - from our suppliers to our store shelves. I am eager to drive our team’s contribution to the company’s performance through improved shopper and associate experience. My focus will be on leading productivity improvements across the Logistics function through use of data, analytics, process improvements and automation.”

Mr. Gatta brings more than 35 years of retail industry and marketing experience. Most recently, as the Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Consumables at Dollar General, Mr. Gatta had responsibility for food, perishables, candy, snacks, beverage, paper, cleaning, pet, and tobacco categories. He joined Dollar General in 2009 as Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager, responsible for food, pet, beverages, candy, snacks, perishables and the Market Store Format. In 2011, Mr. Gatta was promoted to Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Discretionary, spending two years being responsible for soft lines, seasonal, hardware, housewares, stationery, electronics, gift cards, and automotive. Prior to joining Dollar General, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Longs Drug Stores until being acquired by CVS, and previously held leadership roles at Rite Aid Corporation and Phar-Mor Corporation.

Rick McNeely, Chief Merchandising Officer of Dollar Tree, will lead the Dollar Tree merchandising teams with a continued focus on driving key Dollar Tree initiatives.

Mr. Gatta stated, “In the current economic climate, households need Family Dollar to provide value and convenience to help stretch their budgets. Family Dollar is part of the solution to millions of households across the U.S. I will be focused on improving the banner’s productivity and improved operating performance through sales-driving initiatives, margin-enhancements, and leveraging our cost components. The investments in renovations and the new combo store formats are a tremendous foundation to grow and improve the Family Dollar business.”

“Both John and Larry have decades of experience and are proven leaders in small-box value retail and I am extremely pleased to welcome them to our team,” added Mr. Witynski. “In their leadership roles, they will each be key components to our success in the next chapter of our company’s growth, especially as it relates to improved performance, efficiencies, and shopper and associate experiences, in our Family Dollar stores and throughout our supply chain.”

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,077 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of January 29, 2022. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com or www.FamilyDollar.com.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as: “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “view”, “target” or “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “predict”, “possible”, “potential”, “continue”, “strategy”, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding our plans to develop initiatives to improve performance, efficiencies, shopper and associate experiences in our Family Dollar stores and throughout our supply chain, and our other plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) and intentions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 15, 2022, and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005033/en/