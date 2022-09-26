Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dollar Tree, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLTR   US2567461080

DOLLAR TREE, INC.

(DLTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
141.29 USD   +1.41%
07:39aDOLLAR TREE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:36aDollar Tree, Inc. Names Michael Creedon as Chief Operating Officer
BU
09/23Boeing, Devon Energy fall; Guidewire, Dollar Tree rise
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar Tree, Inc. Names Michael Creedon as Chief Operating Officer

09/26/2022 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced a key executive leadership addition, as Michael Creedon, Jr. will be joining the organization as Chief Operating Officer.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that Mike Creedon will be joining the Dollar Tree team as our new Chief Operating Officer. Mike’s impressive career in retail is rooted in a deep knowledge and understanding of his customers,” stated Mike Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Mike will be instrumental in driving the execution of our strategy, and a key leader supporting our culture transformation in Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores.”

Mr. Creedon joined Advance Auto Parts in December 2013, was Executive Vice President, U.S. Stores since March 2021. Previously, he was President, U.S. Stores from 2020 to 2021, as well as Division President for the company’s North Division, including Autopart International, from 2017 to 2020 and President, Autopart International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advance, from 2013 to 2017.

Prior to joining Advance, Mr. Creedon served as Vice President and General Manager of Sensormatic, LLC – North America Sales and Operations from 2010 to 2013. Sensormatic is the retail security division of Tyco International (U.S.), Inc. Prior to his role with Sensormatic, Mike served in multiple leadership roles within Tyco International and ADT Security, another division of Tyco. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and a Finance certificate from the Chicago Graduate School of Business.

“I look forward to joining the Dollar Tree organization at this key stage in its transformation. We will be committed to improving the in-store experience for our shoppers, as Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are well-positioned to be a critical solve for the millions of households dealing with historic inflation,” said Creedon. “My team will be focused on improving operational processes and efficiencies to better support our store associates and field leaders, and the customers they serve. We will be focused on recruiting, training and retaining key retail associates and help them build their careers at Dollar Tree.”

“With Mike Creedon’s arrival and our recent appointments of Jeff Davis, Bobby Aflatooni, Larry Gatta and John Flanigan, we are truly building a world class retail leadership team that will help to accelerate the growth of the Company. In the coming months, I will continue to fill key roles and announce new executive team members. We have a bright future and it is an exciting time to be part of Dollar Tree!” added Witynski.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,231 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 30, 2022. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com or www.FamilyDollar.com.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as: “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “view”, “target” or “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “predict”, “possible”, “potential”, “continue”, “strategy”, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans and expectations regarding the hiring of Mr. Creedon as our Chief Operating Officer; the expected impact of our executive leadership changes on our business; and our other plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) and intentions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 15, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DOLLAR TREE, INC.
07:39aDOLLAR TREE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
07:36aDollar Tree, Inc. Names Michael Creedon as Chief Operating Officer
BU
09/23Boeing, Devon Energy fall; Guidewire, Dollar Tree rise
AQ
09/06JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Dollar Tree to $176 From $171, Reiterates Overweight R..
MT
08/29Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dollar Tree's Price Target to $163 From $185, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
08/26Guggenheim Lowers Dollar Tree's Price Target to $170 From $185, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/26R5 Lowers Dollar Tree's Price Target to $189 From $206, Buy Rating Maintained
MT
08/26Gordon Haskett Lowers Dollar Tree's Price Target to $175 From $200, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
08/26Loop Capital Lowers Dollar Tree's Price Target to $195 From $210, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/26Jefferies Lowers Dollar Tree's Price Target to $170 From $185, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOLLAR TREE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28 049 M - -
Net income 2023 1 643 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31 640 M 31 640 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 136 226
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dollar Tree, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 141,29 $
Average target price 162,29 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Witynski President, CEO, COO & Director
Kevin S. Wampler Chief Financial Officer
Bobby Aflatooni Chief Information Officer
Stephanie P. Stahl Independent Director
Jeffrey G. Naylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR TREE, INC.0.55%31 640
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-17.84%206 458
THE TJX COMPANIES-19.30%71 138
TARGET CORPORATION-34.06%70 241
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.64%63 504
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION2.46%54 503