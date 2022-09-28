Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dollar Tree, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLTR   US2567461080

DOLLAR TREE, INC.

(DLTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
136.04 USD   -1.58%
07:31aDollar Tree, Inc. Names Pedro Voyer as Chief Development Officer
BU
09/26Dollar Tree Appoints Michael Creedon as Chief Operating Officer
MT
09/26Dollar Tree, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar Tree, Inc. Names Pedro Voyer as Chief Development Officer

09/28/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced another key executive leadership addition, as Pedro Voyer will be joining the Company as Chief Development Officer.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that Pedro Voyer will be joining Dollar Tree as our new Chief Development Officer. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in the domestic and international multi-unit food and beverage industry, Pedro has a strong track record in profitable new unit growth, portfolio asset management and facility management,” stated Mike Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Pedro will lead our Real Estate teams to enable our long-term growth and provide customers with a shopping experience that wows them each time they visit our stores.”

Prior to Dollar Tree, Mr. Voyer held several leadership positions within JAB Holding Company as Senior Vice President and General Manager International for Panera and Senior Vice President Chief Operating Officer International for JAB-owned Caribou Coffee and Einstein’s Bagel Brands. His responsibilities spanned international P&L and the corporate development function, including franchising, market planning, new restaurant openings, construction, re-imaging, facilities and portfolio management strategies.

Mr. Voyer has also served as Chief Development Officer Americas for Burger King Corporation, where he was responsible for the U.S. and Canadian portfolio of more than 7,500 company stores, 2,000+ new store openings, construction, facilities and more than 600 franchise relationships. He held a variety of operational and development roles at Starbucks where he was involved in planning, approving, securing and supporting local teams in opening more than 4,000 Starbucks units worldwide during his tenure. Mr. Voyer also served in leadership positions at YUM Brands, Tricon and PepsiCo International, and is an alumnus of Bain & Company Consulting. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidad Simon Bolivar in Venezuela and an MSC/MBA from the Tokyo Institute of Technology/MIT.

“I am eager to join the Dollar Tree team at such a pivotal time in the organization’s transformation. The Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands have a unique opportunity for growth in what I consider to be one of the most attractive sectors in retail at this time,” said Voyer. “My teams will be committed to supporting the organization to drive sustainable new unit growth, improved store condition, productivity and profitability by enhancing the customers’ shopping experience in our stores.”

“We continue to work aggressively in our efforts to build a world class retail leadership team that will enable us to accelerate the growth of the Company. Pedro’s addition represents the sixth chief officer that has joined the Company in less than five months. We are committed to delivering improved long-term operating performance for the benefit of all Dollar Tree stakeholders,” added Witynski.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,231 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 30, 2022. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com or www.FamilyDollar.com.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as: “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “view”, “target” or “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “predict”, “possible”, “potential”, “continue”, “strategy”, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans and expectations regarding the hiring of Mr. Voyer as our Chief Development Officer; the expected impact of our executive leadership changes on our business; and our other plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) and intentions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 15, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

DLTR - G


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28 049 M - -
Net income 2023 1 642 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30 464 M 30 464 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 136 226
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dollar Tree, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 136,04 $
Average target price 161,81 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Witynski President, CEO, COO & Director
Kevin S. Wampler Chief Financial Officer
Bobby Aflatooni Chief Information Officer
Stephanie P. Stahl Independent Director
Jeffrey G. Naylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR TREE, INC.-3.19%30 464
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-15.75%211 726
THE TJX COMPANIES-20.22%70 325
TARGET CORPORATION-35.75%68 335
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.42%62 419
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION0.01%53 201