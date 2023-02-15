Advanced search
    DLTR   US2567461080

DOLLAR TREE, INC.

(DLTR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-14 pm EST
146.94 USD   -1.02%
Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

02/15/2023 | 07:31am EST
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023.

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

 

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

PARTICIPATE:

At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 866-580-3963 for USA and Canadian calls.

 

 

WEBCAST:

Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://corporate.dollartree.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar.

 

 

REPLAY:

A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Tuesday, March 7, and may be accessed by dialing 866-583-1035. Please enter Passcode 4733898.

 


© Business Wire 2023
