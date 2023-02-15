Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023.
|
WHEN:
|
|
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
|
|
|
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
PARTICIPATE:
|
|
At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 866-580-3963 for USA and Canadian calls.
|
|
|
|
WEBCAST:
|
|
Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://corporate.dollartree.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar.
|
|
|
|
REPLAY:
|
|
A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Tuesday, March 7, and may be accessed by dialing 866-583-1035. Please enter Passcode 4733898.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005089/en/