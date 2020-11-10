Log in
Dollar Tree, Inc. : to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

11/10/2020 | 07:32am EST

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

 

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

PARTICIPATE:

At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 855-710-4184 for USA and Canadian calls.

 

WEBCAST:

Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.dollartreeinfo.com/investors/news/events.

 

REPLAY:

A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Monday, November 30, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112. Please enter Passcode # 2631833.

 


© Business Wire 2020
