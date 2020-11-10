Dollar Tree, Inc. : to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
|
|
PARTICIPATE:
|
|
|
|
At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 855-710-4184 for USA and Canadian calls.
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEBCAST:
|
|
|
|
Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.dollartreeinfo.com/investors/news/events.
|
|
|
|
|
|
REPLAY:
|
|
|
|
A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Monday, November 30, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112. Please enter Passcode # 2631833.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005182/en/