  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dollar Tree, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLTR   US2567461080

DOLLAR TREE, INC.

(DLTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
160.03 USD   +2.32%
07:31aDollar Tree, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
BU
11/07Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Team Up to Support Military Families
BU
10/11Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Hiring Event on October 19
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

11/08/2022 | 07:31am EST
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

 

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

PARTICIPATE:

At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 866-580-3963 for USA and Canadian calls.

 

 

WEBCAST:

Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://corporate.dollartree.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar.

 

 

REPLAY:

A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Monday, November 28, and may be accessed by dialing 866-583-1035. Please enter Passcode # 4930686#.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28 049 M - -
Net income 2023 1 636 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 35 837 M 35 837 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 136 226
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dollar Tree, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 160,03 $
Average target price 162,76 $
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Witynski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allan Davis Chief Financial Officer
Richard W. Dreiling Executive Chairman
Bobby Aflatooni Chief Information Officer
Michael C. Creedon Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR TREE, INC.13.88%35 837
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-13.94%216 234
THE TJX COMPANIES-5.01%83 735
TARGET CORPORATION-31.03%73 582
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.08%68 244
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION6.57%56 691