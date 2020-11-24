Log in
Dollar Tree beats estimates, to expand into higher-priced items

11/24/2020 | 08:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, as the discount store operator benefited from higher demand for cheaper groceries and household items during a coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

Shares of Dollar Tree gained 6.3% in premarket trading as the company also said it would expand its higher-priced offering, Dollar Tree Plus, into about 500 stores starting in the spring of 2021, after an initial test in more than 100 stores.

The announcement comes after rival Dollar General unveiled the launch of Popshelf stores, which are aimed at consumers spending more on non-essential items priced at $5 or less.

Sales at dollar stores, which typically sell products at $1, have remained strong even after the initial panic-buying at the start of lockdowns, with high U.S. unemployment and falling household income boosting demand for affordable cereals and vegetables.

Dollar Tree Chief Executive Officer Mike Witynski said the chain was off to a good start to its holiday quarter, with same-store sales at both its labels tracking above their third-quarter levels.

Same-store sales at the company's eponymous business increased 4% in the quarter ended Oct. 31, while they rose 6.4% at Family Dollar stores.

Net income rose to $330 million, or $1.39 per share, from $255.8 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.15 per share, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

Net sales rose 7.5% to $6.18 billion, beating expectations of $6.13 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.77% 426.5 End-of-day quote.9.99%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 0.39% 211.04 Delayed Quote.35.30%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 2.78% 97.61 Delayed Quote.3.79%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.93% 598.75 End-of-day quote.7.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 403 M - -
Net income 2021 1 243 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 164 M 23 164 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 125 000
Free-Float 98,6%
