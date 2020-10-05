Dollar Tree : plans to hire over 25,000 workers this holiday season

The U.S. dollar-store chain, which also owns Family Dollar, is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions, including store managers, cashiers and seasonal holiday help as part of its yearly hiring event.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Store also said it would hire order fillers, equipment operators and warehouse associates at its distribution centers, as a COVID-19-driven increase in online shopping had prompted retailers to hire such workers.

Dollar Store did not disclose such jobs in its 2019 holiday hiring plan.

Retail giant Target Corp last month said it would double its staff for contactless services and hire more seasonal employees for distribution centers this holiday season.

Dollar Store also said it would conduct phone interviews this year to practice social distancing.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)