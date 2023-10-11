Operational by fall 2024, the best-in-class center will bring 300+ local job opportunities Focused leadership and $100M+ investment to drive industry-leading health and safety standards Fully remodeled and refreshed distribution hub will serve up to 1,000 stores in the region

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced plans for Family Dollar operations to return to West Memphis, Arkansas, with a fully reimagined and refreshed distribution center. The opening of the Family Dollar distribution center will create more than 300 new jobs for Arkansas workers initially, with plans to add more in the coming years.

The West Memphis distribution center will have the capacity to serve up to 1,000 Family Dollar stores in the region. Combined, there are currently more than 200 Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in the state, employing more than 2,300 associates. Through 2026, the Company plans to open dozens more Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in Arkansas.

The new facility, scheduled to be fully operational by fall 2024, reflects more than $100M in current and future investments. The facility is being rebuilt with a strong emphasis on safety, sanitation and compliance and will serve as a model of excellence for all facilities in the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar network. All Family Dollar and Dollar Tree distribution centers are Good Distribution Practices certified by an independent third-party auditor, with all distribution centers planning to maintain the distinguished certification.

“This is more than a reopening, it’s a transformation. Our West Memphis facility will have a full interior demolition and wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling rebuild,” said Mike Kindy, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc. “This integral distribution center will drive industry-leading product safety standards, offer an excellent employment experience, strengthen our bonds with the community and better support our Family Dollar stores who depend on us throughout the region.”

Mayor of West Memphis Marco McClendon said, "I am thrilled to see Family Dollar transform and reopen its West Memphis facility. It's exciting to see the company invest in its business and in the community. This rebuild demonstrates the commitment Family Dollar is making here, including more jobs, best-in-class safety, and a closer connection with all of us. It will be a fantastic opportunity for families in West Memphis to earn a meaningful living right here in our city."

The 850,000-sq. ft. facility will include a full interior demolition and remodel, with new features like added building-wide temperature control, automated LED lighting, racking, expanded associate amenities and office space.

To learn more about employment opportunities with Family Dollar, please visit: https://www.familydollar.com/careers

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,476 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 29, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

