Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Dollar Tree, Inc. (“Dollar Tree”) (NASDAQ: DLTR) breached their fiduciary duties to Dollar Tree and its shareholders. If you are a Dollar Tree shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Dollar Tree’s board of directors caused or allowed Dollar Tree to operate in an unlawful or otherwise improper fashion, causing damage to Dollar Tree and its shareholders.

On February 18, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that an inspection of Family Dollar’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas revealed insanitary conditions, including a rat infestation, leading to a voluntary recall of dozens of food items and the temporary closure of over 400 Family Dollar locations.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have been frequent targets of governmental scrutiny over their lack of safety protections for their employees.

On April 22, 2022, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) sent letter to the CEO of Dollar Tree, drawing attention to the poor working conditions at their stores. On August 1, 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”) announced fines against Dollar Tree and Family Dollar of over $1.2 million for unsafe working conditions, including blocking fire exits and other hazards, noting that OSHA had conducted over 500 inspections of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in the previous 5 years and found over 300 violations. On August 23, 2023, OSHA announced a $1.35 million fine against Dollar Tree and Family Dollar for unsafe working conditions, again including blocking fire exits and other hazards. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar face additional fines should they not remediate future violations.

What You Can Do

If you are a Dollar Tree shareholder, you may have legal claims against Dollar Tree’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

