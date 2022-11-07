Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Team Up to Support Military Families

Nationwide Toy Drive invites shoppers to purchase and donate toys at Dollar Tree stores through December 1

For the 16th consecutive year, Dollar Tree customers are invited to purchase holiday toys for military children across the country. Operation Homefront’s Holiday Toy Drive is a program designed to ease the financial burdens that often accompany the holiday season for junior- and mid-grade (E1-E6) service members and their families. The program distributed more than $5 million worth of Dollar Tree toys to military families across the country in 2021.

Collection boxes will be placed in stores through Dec. 1, allowing shoppers to donate their purchased toys. Each year, Operation Homefront volunteers collect the toys to be distributed at the nonprofit’s nationwide holiday events and by on-base Family Readiness Groups. Dollar Tree and Operation Homefront have partnered annually since 2006 to deliver the program.

"We are honored to once again partner with Operation Homefront – and our generous customers – to bring some joy to the holiday season for military families who are often away from their loved ones,” said Kristin Tetreault, Chief Communication Officer for Dollar Tree. “It is something our associates look forward to each year to give back to those who give so much for our country.”

“The entire Operation Homefront family is extremely grateful that Dollar Tree and their loyal customers will continue to support our important work for the 16th year,” said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., President & CEO of Operation Homefront. “The holidays can be a very stressful time of year, particularly for our military families who are struggling to make ends meet. Our Holiday Toy Drive program allows all Americans to show our appreciation for all this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens has done, and continues to do, to protect the freedoms we enjoy daily.”

Visit OperationHomefront.org/HolidayToys for more information about how to volunteer, sponsor, and donate toys or to register to receive toys at a distribution event.

About Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operates more than 16,000 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

About Operation Homefront: Celebrating 20 years of serving America’s military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

