S&P closes at more than two-month high on retail, energy lift

Best Buy up, sees smaller annual sales drop
Dollar Tree drops on lower FY profit forecast
Manchester United surges on sale report
Dow up 1.18%, S&P 500 up 1.36%, Nasdaq up 1.36%
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on
Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at its highest level in 2-1/2
months, as a sales forecast by Best Buy dampened concerns high
inflation would lead to a dismal holiday shopping season while a
bounce in oil prices helped lift energy shares.
Best Buy Co Inc shot up 12.78% as the best
performing stock on the S&P 500 index, after the retailer
forecast a smaller drop in annual sales than previously
announced and expressed confidence a ramp up in deals and
discounts will entice more customers.
The gains in Best Buy helped boost the S&P 500 retail
index 1.21%.
In contrast, Dollar Tree Inc tumbled 7.79% as the
worst performing S&P 500 component, which also capped gains for
the retail index as the discount retailer cut its annual profit
forecast for the second time.
"If you take the continuum of income and consumers out
there, the upper half of that is relatively inelastic to some
costs going up to some extent or another where the bottom half
is going to be more sensitive," said Shawn Cruz, head trading
strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
"So the Dollar Trees of the world really don’t have much
ability to pass through those costs so they are going to get hit
pretty bad."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 397.82 points,
or 1.18%, to 34,098.1, the S&P 500 gained 53.64 points,
or 1.36%, to 4,003.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added
149.90 points, or 1.36%, to 11,174.41.
The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since Sept. 12.
Also providing support was the energy sector, which climbed
3.18% after two sessions of declines as Saudi Arabia said OPEC+
was sticking with outputs cuts, shooting down a report on Monday
that said the alliance was considering increasing output which
sent crude prices sharply lower.
As investors continue to try and gauge the path of Federal
Reserve rate hikes, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester
reiterated on Tuesday that lowering inflation remains critical
for the central bank, a day after supporting a smaller rate hike
in December. Kansas City President Esther George said the
central bank may need to boost interest rates to a higher level
and hold them there for longer in order to temper consumer
demand and cool inflation.
Investors were also awaiting remarks by St. Louis Fed
Reserve President James Bullard on Tuesday ahead of the minutes
from the Fed's November meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
Volume was light for the session and is likely to dwindle
heading into the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, with the U.S.
stock market open for a half-session on Friday.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.45 billion shares, compared
with the 11.75 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
Dow component Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc rose
2.96% after Cowen & Co upgraded the drug distributor stock,
citing its healthcare services business push.
Manchester United shares jumped late in the session
after Sky News reported the Glazer family, which owns the
football club, was exploring financial options that could
include an outright sale, and closed 14.66% higher.
Agilent Technologies Inc climbed 8.08% after the
application-focused solutions company posted upbeat
fourth-quarter revenue.
Declines in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields also
helped support risk appetite.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
3.40-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.56-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 108 new highs and 224 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Grant McCool)