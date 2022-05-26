Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dollar Tree, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLTR   US2567461080

DOLLAR TREE, INC.

(DLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/26 01:48:14 pm EDT
161.44 USD   +20.84%
01:36pU.S. retailer earnings show chasm among shoppers as inflation surges
RE
01:25pDollar Tree Posts Higher Fiscal Q1 Profit, Sales; Raises Fiscal 2022 Outlook; Shares Surge Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:24pDollar Tree Lifts Full-Year Outlook as Inflation Pressured Consumers Turn to Convenience Shopping
MT
U.S. retailer earnings show chasm among shoppers as inflation surges

05/26/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A child stops to look at a Bloomingdales display window in the Manhattan borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Earnings from retailers this week illustrated a split in shopping patterns of more- and less-affluent Americans dealing with the highest inflation in four decades.

As high inflation has lifted prices of everything from TVs to toothpaste, lower-income consumers have curbed their spending habits, according to stores that cater to them. Higher-income shoppers have shown resiliency, snapping up tailored suits, designer gowns and footwear, according to the department stores that cater to them.

On Thursday, Dollar General said shoppers were purchasing more food and beverage products instead of apparel, home and seasonal products. Rival Dollar Tree said shoppers were responding "favorably" to its new "greater value" products and its broader range of items priced at $3 to $5.

Stores under the Dollar Tree banner delivered their strongest quarter in company history. Same-store sales surged 11.2%.

At department store operator Macy's, which tends to draw middle- to higher-income consumers, shoppers spent money on non-essentials such as tailored suits, gowns and beauty products.

Sales at its upscale Bloomingdale's department stores rose 28% in the first quarter, while they rose 25% at its luxury beauty outlet Blue Mercury. Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said that at households earning more than $75,000 yearly, the customer was "very healthy, and spend levels were quite strong."

Although households earning less than $75,000 yearly were "most affected" by inflation, Gennette said, they spent more time shopping at Macy's discount outlets.

Macy's re-affirmed its full-year sales guidance and boosted its earnings forecast after several other retailers, including Walmart, Target and rival Kohl's, had cut forecasts, citing inflation, inventory and supply chain issues.

Macy's rival Nordstrom also bucked the trend of gloomy outlooks, issuing a robust increase to its forecast.

Michael Witynski, Dollar Tree's CEO, said he was ramping up investments in labor, distribution and its supply chain.

"We are taking the necessary actions now to position ourselves for accelerated growth in what I view as the most attractive sector in retail, especially in the current macro environment," he said on Thursday.

Bigger rival Walmart disclosed in its earnings last week that many shoppers were saving money by choosing more store-brand, "private-label" lunch meat, deli, bacon and dairy items. Many lower-income shoppers also shifted to buying milk in half-gallon rather than full-gallon containers, Walmart said.

But even at Walmart, some more-affluent shoppers bought higher priced items such as gaming consoles and patio furniture.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Siddharth Cavale


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.25763 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.30% 0.78228 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.32% 25.19 End-of-day quote.36.16%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.08% 25.02 End-of-day quote.25.92%
DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. 2.04% 38.695 Delayed Quote.-31.36%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 14.01% 223.11 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 20.77% 161.425 Delayed Quote.-4.93%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 66 End-of-day quote.3.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.21% 1.07103 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 154.625 End-of-day quote.-7.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012878 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 4.55% 42.34 Delayed Quote.-26.75%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.13% 132.125 End-of-day quote.-5.30%
MACY'S, INC. 17.75% 22.665 Delayed Quote.-26.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.20% 0.6465 Delayed Quote.-5.70%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 181.5 End-of-day quote.17.22%
NORDSTROM, INC. 4.86% 24.76 Delayed Quote.4.24%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -0.37% 184.9658 Real-time Quote.18.00%
WALMART INC. 2.18% 126.1 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 891 M - -
Net income 2023 1 776 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 572 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30 134 M 30 134 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 136 226
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Witynski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Wampler Chief Financial Officer
Richard W. Dreiling Executive Chairman
James A. Paisley Chief Information Officer
Thomas R. OBoyle Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLAR TREE, INC.-4.93%30 134
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-22.47%195 067
TARGET CORPORATION-35.21%72 529
THE TJX COMPANIES-19.36%71 899
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.89%63 040
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-17.17%44 691