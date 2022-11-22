Wall St climbs on retail, energy lift

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Best Buy up, sees smaller annual sales drop
Dollar Tree drops on lower FY profit forecast
Dow up 0.96%, S&P 500 up 1.00%, Nasdaq up 0.78%
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on
Tuesday in light trading volume as a sales forecast by Best Buy
dampened concerns high inflation would lead to a dismal holiday
shopping season while a bounce in oil prices helped lift energy
shares.
Best Buy Co Inc jumped 10.28% as the best performer
on the S&P 500 index, after the retailer forecast a
smaller drop in annual sales than previously announced and
expressed confidence a ramp up in deals and discounts will
entice more customers.
The gains in Best Buy helped boost the S&P 500 retail
index 0.81%.
However, Dollar Tree Inc tumbled 8.59% and capped
gains for the retail index as the discount retailer cut its
annual profit forecast for the second time.
"If you take the continuum of income and consumers out
there, the upper half of that is relatively inelastic to some
costs going up to some extent or another where the bottom half
is going to be more sensitive," said Shawn Cruz, head trading
strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
"So the Dollar Tree's of the world really don’t have much
ability to pass through those costs so they are going to get hit
pretty bad."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 323.64 points,
or 0.96%, to 34,023.92, the S&P 500 gained 39.58 points,
or 1.00%, to 3,989.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added
86.30 points, or 0.78%, to 11,110.81.
Also providing support was the energy sector, which jumped
3.04% after two sessions of declines as Saudi Arabia said OPEC+
was sticking with outputs cuts, shooting down a report on Monday
that said the alliance was considering increasing output which
sent crude prices sharply lower.
Volume was light this week and likely to dwindle heading
into the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, with the U.S. stock
market open for a half-session on Friday.
Dow component Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
rose 2.36% after Cowen & Co upgraded the drug distributor stock,
citing its healthcare services business push.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester reiterated that
lowering inflation remains critical for the central bank, a day
after supporting a smaller rate hike in December.
Investors will keep a watch on remarks by St. Louis Fed
Reserve President James Bullard and Kansas City President Esther
George later on Tuesday, with minutes from the Fed's November
meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
Declines in the dollar and the U.S. Treasury yields
also helped support risk appetite.
Agilent Technologies Inc jumped 7.29% after the
application-focused solutions company posted upbeat
fourth-quarter revenue.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.86-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.32-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 190 new lows.
