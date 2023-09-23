Dollarama Inc. announced that it has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.533% senior unsecured notes due September 26, 2028. Considering existing hedging contracts, Dollarama estimates the effective blended interest rate of its outstanding senior unsecured notes (including the Notes) immediately following the closing of the Offering and the repayment of its outstanding 3.55% senior unsecured notes due November 6, 2023 will remain substantially unchanged. The Notes are being offered through an agency syndicate consisting of CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc., as joint bookrunners and co-lead private placement agents, and including National Bank Financial Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities Canada Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc. and Casgrain & Company Limited.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 26, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be issued at par for aggregate gross proceeds of $500 million and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.533% per annum, payable semi-annually, until maturity on the 26th day of March and September of each year, commencing on March 26, 2024. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay, together with cash on hand, the $500 million aggregate principal amount of the Corporation's outstanding 3.55% senior unsecured notes due November 6, 2023 which will be repaid in full at maturity, and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be direct unsecured obligations of Dollarama and will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Dollarama. The Notes have been assigned a provisional rating of BBB, with a stable trend, by DBRS Limited, and are being offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation.