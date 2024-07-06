Dollarama Inc. is a Canada-based company, which offers various assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, including Dollarama L.P. and Dollarama International Inc. (Dollarama International). Dollarama L.P. operates the chain of stores in Canada and performs related logistical and administrative support activities. Dollarama International has retail operations in Latin America through Dollarcity, a value retailer that offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products and seasonal items in stores located in El Salvador and Guatemala and stores located in Colombia and Peru. Dollarama International also sells merchandise and renders services to Dollarcity. The Company, through Dollarama International, acts as the primary product vendor of Dollarcity. The Company operates approximately 1,507 stores across Canada.

Sector Discount Stores