June 12, 2024

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements about results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements of Dollarama and Dollarcity or other future events or developments that may affect Dollarama and Dollarcity which are based on information currently available to management and estimates and assumptions that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein including, without limitation, the risk factors described in Dollarama's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) dated April 4, 2024 filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations as at June 12, 2024, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by law, management has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

No financial information presented in this presentation as of a date more recent than January 28, 2024 has been audited. Where the information is from third-party sources, the information is from sources believed to be reliable, at the latest as at June 12, 2024, but Dollarama has not independently verified any such information contained herein.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation refer to certain non-GAAP and other financial measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Consequently, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" of Dollarama's MD&A dated June 12, 2024, for a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities of Dollarama Inc. and does not constitute or form part of, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an offering document, such as an offering memorandum, or an advertisement for an offer to buy or sell any securities of Dollarama Inc.

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Serving Canadians with purpose

Our vision

To be the leading value retailer in every market in which we operate, providing customers with unsurpassed value for their hard-earned money in a time-pressed world

Our purpose

To provide Canadians from all walks of life with the best quality and value on every dollar they spend and with proximity and convenient access to affordable, everyday items that address their needs and exceed their expectations

Our values

Entrepreneurial

People-focused

Value-oriented

Passionate

Agile and solution-driven

Innovative

A leading Canadian value retailer (TSX: DOL)

$6.0B

44.7%

LTM revenues

LTM gross margin

as a % of sales

14.3%

14.5%

LTM sales

LTM SG&A

growth

as a % of sales

10.1%

$0.8B

LTM comparable

LTM free cash flow

store sales growth

generation1

$1.9B

69.2%

LTM EBITDA or

LTM Dollarcity net earnings

32.0% of sales

contribution y-o-y growth

Recognized brand serving Canadians from all walks of life

Differentiated concept offering compelling value at multiple, low fixed price points

Consistent shopping experience and broad assortment of everyday products

Capital-efficient,growth-oriented business model with a superior direct sourcing platform

Nimble operator delivering consistently robust financial and operational results

Strong track record of stakeholder value creation since 2009 IPO

1 LTM free cash flow generation = cash flow from operations - capital expenditures less lease repayments

All figures for Last Twelve Month (LTM) Q1-FY25 quarter ended April 28, 2024

A growing reach and international footprint

1,569

10 provinces

2,000

corporate-operated

Unrivalled Canadian

Dollarama store

Dollarama stores across

presence with locations in all

target by 2031

Canada

provinces and two territories

#1

85%

and only national pure

of Canadian households

play dollar store chain

within 10 km of a

in Canada

Dollarama

547

5 countries

1,050

Dollarcity stores in LATAM, based on localized Dollarama concept

Growing presence in

New Dollarcity store

Colombia, El Salvador,

target by 2031

Guatemala and Peru.

(excluding Mexico)

Expansion into Mexico

planned for calendar 2026

Dollarama geographic presence as at the first quarter ended April 28, 2024 (Q1-FY25)

Dollarcity store count and countries of operation as at Dollarcity's latest quarter ended March 31, 2024

Competitive advantages

Strong brand

Differentiated concept

Value proposition

Operational excellence

Top 10 most reputable brand in

Broad assortment of products at

Superior direct sourcing and

Nimble operator with proven

Quebec and Canada according

multiple, low fixed price points in

buying capabilities, supported

track record, strong team

to Léger's 2024 Reputation

a clean, compact, consistent

by efficient logistics, delivering

committed to disciplined

survey; sought-after destination

format and shopping experience

compelling value to customers

execution, culture of agility

for everyday and seasonal

and entrepreneurship

goods

National scale

Broad customer base

Capital-efficient

Technology

Significant presence across

Serving Canadians from all walks

Simple, cost-effective growth-

Robust infrastructure for reporting,

Canada with stores in all

of life from all demographics and

oriented business model, lean

budgeting, store operations and

provinces and two territories,

income ranges, appealing to a

operations, solid growth metrics

replenishment; growing internal

offering proximity and

broad range of consumer profiles

and investment payback periods

data and analytics capabilities

convenience

Serving Canadians with Purpose - Select FY24 ESG Report Highlights

Identification of 5 key Scope 3 GHG emissions categories

in support of ongoing quantification objective for FY25

53%

of store network now equipped with energy management systems, representing a 43% increase over FY23

80%

of stores now equipped with LED lighting, representing a 21% increase over FY23

Launch of pilot project using electric trucks

to shunt trailers between our warehouses and distribution centre

New HR technologies

deployed to accelerate hiring, support talent retention and performance management

Dollarama named to

The Globe and Mail's annual Women Lead Here benchmark

for having a significant number of women in leadership positions

60%

of all hires and 50% of Management1 hires in FY24 identified as women

33%

female and 33% visible minority representation among Executive Officers

Completion of roll-out of initial Social Audit Program scope targeting T1 vendors

Inclusion of additional vendors

for next phase of Social Audit Program

Zero

material data breaches to date, including with personally identifiable information

Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating improved from medium to low risk in April 2024

MSCI ESG Rating of

A maintained

For more information, please consult our FY24 ESG Report in the Sustainability section of www.dollarama.com

1 Dollarama defines Management as its named executive officers, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, senior directors, directors, regional district managers and district managers

Serving Canadians with Purpose - ESG Priority Areas

Our products

Our operations

and customers

and climate strategy

Our people

Provide customers with affordable,

Minimize environmental

Promote a dynamic

safe and quality products

footprint and climate risks

and inclusive workforce

Promote accessibility to our

Re-evaluation of climate strategy

Continually enhance talent

products through affordability

in FY25, including Scope 1-2

attraction, retention and

and physical proximity

emissions intensity goal set in FY22

development programs

Our supply chain

Enhance vendor compliance and engagement

Regularly assess social risks in

supply chain and relevance of

mechanisms in place to mitigate

such risks

  • Consistently meet Canadian product standards and regulatory requirements
  • Improve tracking of products with environmental and social components and evolve offering
  • Improve quantification of recyclable packaging
  • Complete roll-out of energy- efficiency initiatives (LED and EMS)
  • Disclose relevant Scope 3 emissions in FY25 ESG Report
  • Align climate-related disclosures with TCFD recommendations
  • Increase waste diversion rates
  • Increase ESG discussions with landlords and select third-party suppliers
  • Maintain high rates of internal promotions for store and field positions
  • Reduce frequency and severity of lost-time injuries
  • Promote gender diversity, including in management positions
  • Assess need for, or identify, initiatives to support diverse representation through data collection in FY25

Roll-out of Social Audit Program

to select T2 vendors in FY25

Subject all in-scope vendors to

accredited social audits at least

every three years

Enhance disclosure on in-scope

vendor social audit performance

For more information, please consult our FY24 ESG Report in the Sustainability section of www.dollarama.com

Clear strategy driving sustainable growth and value creation

1

Maximize core business

  • Maintain compelling value proposition
  • Leverage strengths to stimulate sales
  • Promote efficiency initiatives to maintain low- cost operating model
  • Optimize and evolve the service model

2

Profitably grow

Canadian footprint

  • Grow Dollarama store network across Canada in a disciplined manner
  • Long-termtarget of 2,000 Dollarama stores by 2031
  • Optimize logistics operations in support of network growth

3

Scale up Dollarcity business in LATAM

  • Continue to grow footprint in the four current countries of operation
  • New target of 1,050 Dollarcity stores by 2031 (excluding Mexico)
  • Expanded Dollarcity partnership to pilot first Dollarcity store in Mexico in calendar 2026

4

Optimize capital allocation to drive returns

  • Actively manage balance sheet and capital structure
  • Deploy capital with discipline towards target returns
  • Prioritize shareholder returns via share buybacks using excess free cash flows
  • Maintain consistent dividend; conservative annual growth

Guided by our ESG framework and commitment to serving Canadians from all walks of life

A strong core business

Q1

FY2025

