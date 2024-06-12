A leading Canadian value retailer
Investor Presentation - Q1-FY2025
June 12, 2024
Forward-looking statements
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements about results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements of Dollarama and Dollarcity or other future events or developments that may affect Dollarama and Dollarcity which are based on information currently available to management and estimates and assumptions that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein including, without limitation, the risk factors described in Dollarama's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) dated April 4, 2024 filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations as at June 12, 2024, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by law, management has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
No financial information presented in this presentation as of a date more recent than January 28, 2024 has been audited. Where the information is from third-party sources, the information is from sources believed to be reliable, at the latest as at June 12, 2024, but Dollarama has not independently verified any such information contained herein.
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation refer to certain non-GAAP and other financial measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Consequently, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" of Dollarama's MD&A dated June 12, 2024, for a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities of Dollarama Inc. and does not constitute or form part of, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an offering document, such as an offering memorandum, or an advertisement for an offer to buy or sell any securities of Dollarama Inc.
All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Serving Canadians with purpose
Our vision
To be the leading value retailer in every market in which we operate, providing customers with unsurpassed value for their hard-earned money in a time-pressed world
Our purpose
To provide Canadians from all walks of life with the best quality and value on every dollar they spend and with proximity and convenient access to affordable, everyday items that address their needs and exceed their expectations
Our values
Entrepreneurial
People-focused
Value-oriented
Passionate
Agile and solution-driven
Innovative
A leading Canadian value retailer (TSX: DOL)
$6.0B
44.7%
LTM revenues
LTM gross margin
as a % of sales
14.3%
14.5%
LTM sales
LTM SG&A
growth
as a % of sales
10.1%
$0.8B
LTM comparable
LTM free cash flow
store sales growth
generation1
$1.9B
69.2%
LTM EBITDA or
LTM Dollarcity net earnings
32.0% of sales
contribution y-o-y growth
Recognized brand serving Canadians from all walks of life
Differentiated concept offering compelling value at multiple, low fixed price points
Consistent shopping experience and broad assortment of everyday products
Capital-efficient,growth-oriented business model with a superior direct sourcing platform
Nimble operator delivering consistently robust financial and operational results
Strong track record of stakeholder value creation since 2009 IPO
1 LTM free cash flow generation = cash flow from operations - capital expenditures less lease repayments
All figures for Last Twelve Month (LTM) Q1-FY25 quarter ended April 28, 2024
A growing reach and international footprint
1,569
10 provinces
2,000
corporate-operated
Unrivalled Canadian
Dollarama store
Dollarama stores across
presence with locations in all
target by 2031
Canada
provinces and two territories
#1
85%
and only national pure
of Canadian households
play dollar store chain
within 10 km of a
in Canada
Dollarama
547
5 countries
1,050
Dollarcity stores in LATAM, based on localized Dollarama concept
Growing presence in
New Dollarcity store
Colombia, El Salvador,
target by 2031
Guatemala and Peru.
(excluding Mexico)
Expansion into Mexico
planned for calendar 2026
Dollarama geographic presence as at the first quarter ended April 28, 2024 (Q1-FY25)
Dollarcity store count and countries of operation as at Dollarcity's latest quarter ended March 31, 2024
Competitive advantages
Strong brand
Differentiated concept
Value proposition
Operational excellence
Top 10 most reputable brand in
Broad assortment of products at
Superior direct sourcing and
Nimble operator with proven
Quebec and Canada according
multiple, low fixed price points in
buying capabilities, supported
track record, strong team
to Léger's 2024 Reputation
a clean, compact, consistent
by efficient logistics, delivering
committed to disciplined
survey; sought-after destination
format and shopping experience
compelling value to customers
execution, culture of agility
for everyday and seasonal
and entrepreneurship
goods
National scale
Broad customer base
Capital-efficient
Technology
Significant presence across
Serving Canadians from all walks
Simple, cost-effective growth-
Robust infrastructure for reporting,
Canada with stores in all
of life from all demographics and
oriented business model, lean
budgeting, store operations and
provinces and two territories,
income ranges, appealing to a
operations, solid growth metrics
replenishment; growing internal
offering proximity and
broad range of consumer profiles
and investment payback periods
data and analytics capabilities
convenience
Serving Canadians with Purpose - Select FY24 ESG Report Highlights
Identification of 5 key Scope 3 GHG emissions categories
in support of ongoing quantification objective for FY25
53%
of store network now equipped with energy management systems, representing a 43% increase over FY23
80%
of stores now equipped with LED lighting, representing a 21% increase over FY23
Launch of pilot project using electric trucks
to shunt trailers between our warehouses and distribution centre
New HR technologies
deployed to accelerate hiring, support talent retention and performance management
Dollarama named to
The Globe and Mail's annual Women Lead Here benchmark
for having a significant number of women in leadership positions
60%
of all hires and 50% of Management1 hires in FY24 identified as women
33%
female and 33% visible minority representation among Executive Officers
Completion of roll-out of initial Social Audit Program scope targeting T1 vendors
Inclusion of additional vendors
for next phase of Social Audit Program
Zero
material data breaches to date, including with personally identifiable information
Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating improved from medium to low risk in April 2024
MSCI ESG Rating of
A maintained
For more information, please consult our FY24 ESG Report in the Sustainability section of www.dollarama.com
1 Dollarama defines Management as its named executive officers, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, senior directors, directors, regional district managers and district managers
Serving Canadians with Purpose - ESG Priority Areas
Our products
Our operations
and customers
and climate strategy
Our people
Provide customers with affordable,
Minimize environmental
Promote a dynamic
safe and quality products
footprint and climate risks
and inclusive workforce
• Promote accessibility to our
• Re-evaluation of climate strategy
• Continually enhance talent
products through affordability
in FY25, including Scope 1-2
attraction, retention and
and physical proximity
emissions intensity goal set in FY22
development programs
Our supply chain
Enhance vendor compliance and engagement
• Regularly assess social risks in
supply chain and relevance of
mechanisms in place to mitigate
such risks
- Consistently meet Canadian product standards and regulatory requirements
- Improve tracking of products with environmental and social components and evolve offering
- Improve quantification of recyclable packaging
- Complete roll-out of energy- efficiency initiatives (LED and EMS)
- Disclose relevant Scope 3 emissions in FY25 ESG Report
- Align climate-related disclosures with TCFD recommendations
- Increase waste diversion rates
- Increase ESG discussions with landlords and select third-party suppliers
- Maintain high rates of internal promotions for store and field positions
- Reduce frequency and severity of lost-time injuries
- Promote gender diversity, including in management positions
- Assess need for, or identify, initiatives to support diverse representation through data collection in FY25
• Roll-out of Social Audit Program
to select T2 vendors in FY25
• Subject all in-scope vendors to
accredited social audits at least
every three years
• Enhance disclosure on in-scope
vendor social audit performance
For more information, please consult our FY24 ESG Report in the Sustainability section of www.dollarama.com
Clear strategy driving sustainable growth and value creation
1
Maximize core business
- Maintain compelling value proposition
- Leverage strengths to stimulate sales
- Promote efficiency initiatives to maintain low- cost operating model
- Optimize and evolve the service model
2
Profitably grow
Canadian footprint
- Grow Dollarama store network across Canada in a disciplined manner
- Long-termtarget of 2,000 Dollarama stores by 2031
- Optimize logistics operations in support of network growth
3
Scale up Dollarcity business in LATAM
- Continue to grow footprint in the four current countries of operation
- New target of 1,050 Dollarcity stores by 2031 (excluding Mexico)
- Expanded Dollarcity partnership to pilot first Dollarcity store in Mexico in calendar 2026
4
Optimize capital allocation to drive returns
- Actively manage balance sheet and capital structure
- Deploy capital with discipline towards target returns
- Prioritize shareholder returns via share buybacks using excess free cash flows
- Maintain consistent dividend; conservative annual growth
Guided by our ESG framework and commitment to serving Canadians from all walks of life
A strong core business
Q1
FY2025
