Forward-looking statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements about results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements of Dollarama and Dollarcity or other future events or developments that may affect Dollarama and Dollarcity which are based on information currently available to management and estimates and assumptions that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein including, without limitation, the risk factors described in Dollarama's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) dated April 4, 2024 filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations as at June 12, 2024, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by law, management has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

No financial information presented in this presentation as of a date more recent than January 28, 2024 has been audited. Where the information is from third-party sources, the information is from sources believed to be reliable, at the latest as at June 12, 2024, but Dollarama has not independently verified any such information contained herein.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation refer to certain non-GAAP and other financial measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Consequently, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" of Dollarama's MD&A dated June 12, 2024, for a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities of Dollarama Inc. and does not constitute or form part of, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an offering document, such as an offering memorandum, or an advertisement for an offer to buy or sell any securities of Dollarama Inc.