Dollarama : Investor Presentation – Q1-FY2024

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Serving Canadians with purpose
Our vision
To be the leading value retailer in every market in which we operate, providing customers with unsurpassed value for their hard-earned money in a time-pressed world
Our purpose
To provide Canadians from all walks of life with the best quality and value on every dollar they spend and with proximity and convenient access to affordable, everyday items that address their needs and exceed their expectations
Our values
Entrepreneurial
People-focused
Value-oriented
Passionate
Agile and solution-driven
Innovative
A leading Canadian value retailer (TSX: DOL)
$5.3B
43.5%
LTM revenues
LTM gross margin
as a % of sales
18.5%
14.3%
LTM sales
LTM SG&A
growth
as a % of sales
14.3%
$0.5B
LTM comparable
LTM free cash flow
store sales growth
generation1
$1.6B
29.3%
LTM EBITDA or
LTM Dollarcity net earnings
30.1% of sales
contribution y-o-y growth
Recognized brand serving Canadians from all walks of life
Differentiated concept offering compelling value at multiple, low fixed price points
Consistent shopping experience and broad assortment of everyday products
Capital-efficient,growth-oriented business model with a superior direct sourcing platform
Nimble operator delivering consistently robust financial and operational results
Strong track record of stakeholder value creation since 2009 IPO
1 LTM free cash flow generation = cash flow from operations - capital expenditures less lease repayments
All figures for Last Twelve Month (LTM) Q1-FY24 quarter ended April 30, 2023
A growing reach and international footprint
1,507
10 provinces
2,000
corporate-operated
Unrivalled Canadian
Dollarama store
Dollarama stores across
presence with locations in all
target by 2031
Canada
provinces and two territories
#1
85%
and only national pure
of Canadian households
play dollar store chain
within 10 km of a
in Canada
Dollarama
448
4 countries
850
Dollarcity stores in LATAM, based on localized Dollarama concept
Growing presence in
Dollarcity store
Colombia, El Salvador
target by 2029
and Guatemala, in Peru
(including Peru)
since May 2021
Dollarama geographic presence as at the first quarter ended April 30, 2023 (Q1-FY24)
Dollarcity store count and countries of operation as at Dollarcity's latest quarter ended March 31, 2023