    DOL   CA25675T1075

DOLLARAMA INC.

(DOL)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:44:56 2023-06-08 pm EDT
82.18 CAD   -0.90%
Dollarama : Investor Presentation – Q1-FY2024
Dollarama Maintained at Buy at Stifel GMP as Fiscal Q1 Results Beat Expectations; Price Target Raised to C$96.00
Dollarama Price Target Raised to $101 at RBC
Dollarama : Investor Presentation – Q1-FY2024

06/08/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
A leading Canadian value retailer

Investor Presentation - Q1-FY2024

June 7, 2023

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements about results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements of Dollarama and Dollarcity or other future events or developments that may affect Dollarama and Dollarcity which are based on information currently available to management and estimates and assumptions that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein including, without limitation, the risk factors described in Dollarama's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) dated June 7, 2023 filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations as at June 7, 2023, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by law, management has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

No financial information presented in this presentation as of a date more recent than January 29, 2023 has been audited. Where the information is from third-party sources, the information is from sources believed to be reliable, at the latest as at June 7, 2023, but Dollarama has not independently verified any such information contained herein.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation refer to certain non-GAAP and other financial measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Consequently, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" of Dollarama's MD&A dated June 7, 2023 for a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities of Dollarama Inc. and does not constitute or form part of, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an offering document, such as an offering memorandum, or an advertisement for an offer to buy or sell any securities of Dollarama Inc.

2 - Dollarama Investor Presentation Q1-FY2024

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Serving Canadians with purpose

Our vision

To be the leading value retailer in every market in which we operate, providing customers with unsurpassed value for their hard-earned money in a time-pressed world

Our purpose

To provide Canadians from all walks of life with the best quality and value on every dollar they spend and with proximity and convenient access to affordable, everyday items that address their needs and exceed their expectations

Our values

Entrepreneurial

People-focused

Value-oriented

Passionate

Agile and solution-driven

Innovative

3 - Dollarama Investor Presentation Q1-FY2024

A leading Canadian value retailer (TSX: DOL)

$5.3B

43.5%

LTM revenues

LTM gross margin

as a % of sales

18.5%

14.3%

LTM sales

LTM SG&A

growth

as a % of sales

14.3%

$0.5B

LTM comparable

LTM free cash flow

store sales growth

generation1

$1.6B

29.3%

LTM EBITDA or

LTM Dollarcity net earnings

30.1% of sales

contribution y-o-y growth

Recognized brand serving Canadians from all walks of life

Differentiated concept offering compelling value at multiple, low fixed price points

Consistent shopping experience and broad assortment of everyday products

Capital-efficient,growth-oriented business model with a superior direct sourcing platform

Nimble operator delivering consistently robust financial and operational results

Strong track record of stakeholder value creation since 2009 IPO

1 LTM free cash flow generation = cash flow from operations - capital expenditures less lease repayments

4 - Dollarama Investor Presentation Q1-FY2024

All figures for Last Twelve Month (LTM) Q1-FY24 quarter ended April 30, 2023

A growing reach and international footprint

1,507

10 provinces

2,000

corporate-operated

Unrivalled Canadian

Dollarama store

Dollarama stores across

presence with locations in all

target by 2031

Canada

provinces and two territories

#1

85%

and only national pure

of Canadian households

play dollar store chain

within 10 km of a

in Canada

Dollarama

448

4 countries

850

Dollarcity stores in LATAM, based on localized Dollarama concept

Growing presence in

Dollarcity store

Colombia, El Salvador

target by 2029

and Guatemala, in Peru

(including Peru)

since May 2021

5 - Dollarama Investor Presentation Q1-FY2024

Dollarama geographic presence as at the first quarter ended April 30, 2023 (Q1-FY24)

Dollarcity store count and countries of operation as at Dollarcity's latest quarter ended March 31, 2023

Disclaimer

Dollarama Inc. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 16:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
