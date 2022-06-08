Dollarama beats quarterly sales estimates

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Dollarama Inc beat
estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday as surging inflation
fueled demand for the discount store's groceries and household
essentials.
The company's total sales rose to C$1.07 billion ($853.20
million) in the first quarter, from C$954.3 million a year
earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of C$1.05 billion,
according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 1.2541 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)