  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dollarama Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOL   CA25675T1075

DOLLARAMA INC.

(DOL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
69.81 CAD   +0.01%
07:04aDOLLARAMA BRIEF : Q1 EPS Basic $0.50 and Diluted $0.49 Vs Forecast 0.47 and Last Year 0.37
MT
07:03aDOLLARAMA BRIEF : Details 32.4% increase in Diluted Net EPS to $0.49
MT
07:02aDollarama beats quarterly sales estimates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollarama beats quarterly sales estimates

06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Dollarama Inc beat estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday as surging inflation fueled demand for the discount store's groceries and household essentials.

The company's total sales rose to C$1.07 billion ($853.20 million) in the first quarter, from C$954.3 million a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of C$1.05 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2541 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 4 743 M 3 778 M 3 778 M
Net income 2023 759 M 605 M 605 M
Net Debt 2023 1 879 M 1 497 M 1 497 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 0,33%
Capitalization 20 371 M 16 228 M 16 228 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
EV / Sales 2024 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 14 230
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Neil George Rossy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Philippe Towner Chief Financial Officer
Stephen K. Gunn Chairman
Nicolas Hien Chief Information Officer
Johanne Choinière Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLARAMA INC.10.27%16 228
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-16.90%209 012
TARGET CORPORATION-31.01%72 327
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.96%61 042
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-0.64%53 190
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.88%10 977