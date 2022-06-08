Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Dollarama Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DOL   CA25675T1075

DOLLARAMA INC.

(DOL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-06-08 pm EDT
73.49 CAD   +5.27%
03:43pDollarama announces election of directors
AQ
03:25pDollarama adjusts product lines as stores set to introduce $5 maximum price
AQ
11:00aTRANSCRIPT : Dollarama Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 08, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

TSX falls as investors await evidence of peak inflation

06/08/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

* TSX ends down 135.78 points, or 0.7%, at 20,792.43

* Shares of Enghouse Systems fall nearly 20%

* Financials fall 0.9%; industrials end 1.7% lower

* Dollarama gains 5.3% after quarterly sales beat

TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, including declines for financial and technology shares, as bond yields climbed ahead of key U.S. inflation data later in the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 135.78 points, or 0.7%, at 20,792.43, giving back much of the previous day's gains.

"The market is Doctor Jeckyll and Mr Hyde," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth, referring to the split personality of a fictional character in the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Until data shows that inflation has peaked, it is going to be "a very choppy market," Small added.

The U.S. inflation report for May, due on Friday, could help guide expectations for the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

U.S. stocks were also lower on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above 3% and technology shares fell.

The Toronto market's technology sector was down 0.5%, pressured by a near-20% plunge in the shares of enterprise software solutions company Enghouse Systems Ltd after the company reported quarterly results.

Heavily-weighted financials fell 0.9%, while industrials ended 1.7% lower as worries rose about the outlook for the global economy. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development cut its 2022 global growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.2%.

Helping to lessen the TSX's decline was further gains for energy shares as oil prices climbed. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.3% higher at $122.11 a barrel.

Among other stocks that gained ground was Dollarama Inc . It rose 5.3% after beating estimates for quarterly sales. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOLLARAMA INC. 5.27% 73.49 Delayed Quote.10.27%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED -19.78% 27.14 Delayed Quote.-30.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.61% 123.65 Delayed Quote.55.13%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.87% 664.1344 Real-time Quote.58.05%
WTI 2.51% 122.405 Delayed Quote.57.89%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 743 M 3 786 M 3 786 M
Net income 2023 759 M 606 M 606 M
Net Debt 2023 1 879 M 1 500 M 1 500 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 0,33%
Capitalization 20 371 M 16 263 M 16 263 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
EV / Sales 2024 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 14 230
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart DOLLARAMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Dollarama Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLARAMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 69,81 CAD
Average target price 77,04 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil George Rossy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Philippe Towner Chief Financial Officer
Stephen K. Gunn Chairman
Nicolas Hien Chief Information Officer
Johanne Choinière Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLARAMA INC.10.27%16 228
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-16.90%209 012
TARGET CORPORATION-31.01%72 327
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.96%61 042
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-0.64%53 190
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.88%10 977