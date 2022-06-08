TSX falls as investors await evidence of peak inflation

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
* TSX ends down 135.78 points, or 0.7%, at 20,792.43
* Shares of Enghouse Systems fall nearly 20%
* Financials fall 0.9%; industrials end 1.7% lower
* Dollarama gains 5.3% after quarterly sales beat
TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday, including declines for financial and technology
shares, as bond yields climbed ahead of key U.S. inflation data
later in the week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 135.78 points, or 0.7%, at 20,792.43,
giving back much of the previous day's gains.
"The market is Doctor Jeckyll and Mr Hyde," said Allan
Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial
Group with iA Private Wealth, referring to the split personality
of a fictional character in the novella by Robert Louis
Stevenson.
Until data shows that inflation has peaked, it is going to
be "a very choppy market," Small added.
The U.S. inflation report for May, due on Friday, could help
guide expectations for the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate
hikes.
U.S. stocks were also lower on Wednesday as Treasury yields
rose above 3% and technology shares fell.
The Toronto market's technology sector was down 0.5%,
pressured by a near-20% plunge in the shares of enterprise
software solutions company Enghouse Systems Ltd after
the company reported quarterly results.
Heavily-weighted financials fell 0.9%, while industrials
ended 1.7% lower as worries rose about the outlook for the
global economy. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development cut its 2022 global growth forecast to 2.8% from
3.2%.
Helping to lessen the TSX's decline was further gains for
energy shares as oil prices climbed. U.S. crude oil futures
settled 2.3% higher at $122.11 a barrel.
Among other stocks that gained ground was Dollarama Inc
. It rose 5.3% after beating estimates for quarterly
sales.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)