TSX on track for weekly gains on commodities boost

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy stock index was
set for its best day in over a month on Friday as heavyweight
energy and materials' stocks gained, while data showed the
country shed jobs for a third straight month in August.
At 10:18 a.m. ET (14:18 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 299.89 points, or
1.54%, at 19,712.89, setting it on track for its first weekly
gain in four weeks.
The energy sector climbed 2.4%, and was on course
for its best day in over two weeks, as oil prices rose on real
and threatened cuts to supply.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7% tracking
gold prices that climbed more than 1% to an over one-week high,
boosted by a weaker dollar.
Government data showed Canada shed jobs for a third straight
month in August and the jobless rate unexpectedly jumped to 5.4%
as the central bank raises interest rates to tame inflation.
"In the short term, you may not see another acceleration in
rate hikes, but they probably aren't going slow down or stop
either," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth
Management said.
"However, if employment keeps dropping the pace of increases
might slow."
The Bank of Canada this week hiked its policy rate to 3.25%,
a 14-year high, and warned more tightening would be required. It
has so far delivered 300-bps worth of hikes in six months,
including four outsized increases, outpacing its advanced
economy peers.
Dollarama Inc gained 2.2% as it raised its
full-year same-store sales forecast after topping quarterly
revenue estimates, helped by strong demand for its groceries and
household essentials.
Pentwater Capital Management LP, the second-largest
shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, said it
does not support Rio Tinto's acquisition of the Canadian
miner, and was weighing legal options to thwart the deal.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)