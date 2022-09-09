No results for this search
    DOL   CA25675T1075

DOLLARAMA INC.

(DOL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:56 2022-09-09 am EDT
80.87 CAD   +1.72%
TSX on track for weekly gains on commodities boost

09/09/2022 | 10:39am EDT
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy stock index was set for its best day in over a month on Friday as heavyweight energy and materials' stocks gained, while data showed the country shed jobs for a third straight month in August.

At 10:18 a.m. ET (14:18 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 299.89 points, or 1.54%, at 19,712.89, setting it on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks.

The energy sector climbed 2.4%, and was on course for its best day in over two weeks, as oil prices rose on real and threatened cuts to supply.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7% tracking gold prices that climbed more than 1% to an over one-week high, boosted by a weaker dollar.

Government data showed Canada shed jobs for a third straight month in August and the jobless rate unexpectedly jumped to 5.4% as the central bank raises interest rates to tame inflation.

"In the short term, you may not see another acceleration in rate hikes, but they probably aren't going slow down or stop either," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management said.

"However, if employment keeps dropping the pace of increases might slow."

The Bank of Canada this week hiked its policy rate to 3.25%, a 14-year high, and warned more tightening would be required. It has so far delivered 300-bps worth of hikes in six months, including four outsized increases, outpacing its advanced economy peers.

Dollarama Inc gained 2.2% as it raised its full-year same-store sales forecast after topping quarterly revenue estimates, helped by strong demand for its groceries and household essentials.

Pentwater Capital Management LP, the second-largest shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, said it does not support Rio Tinto's acquisition of the Canadian miner, and was weighing legal options to thwart the deal. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOLLARAMA INC. 1.76% 80.87 Delayed Quote.25.57%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.52% 91.76 Delayed Quote.12.57%
RIO TINTO PLC 3.40% 4884.55 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. -2.91% 40.8 Delayed Quote.101.88%
WTI 3.77% 86.096 Delayed Quote.10.12%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 800 M 3 660 M 3 660 M
Net income 2023 771 M 588 M 588 M
Net Debt 2023 1 772 M 1 351 M 1 351 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,9x
Yield 2023 0,28%
Capitalization 22 911 M 17 468 M 17 468 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
EV / Sales 2024 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 14 230
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart DOLLARAMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Dollarama Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLARAMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 79,50 CAD
Average target price 82,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil George Rossy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Philippe Towner Chief Financial Officer
Stephen K. Gunn Chairman
Nicolas Hien Chief Information Officer
Johanne Choinière Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLARAMA INC.25.57%17 468
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-6.80%234 416
TARGET CORPORATION-25.73%79 119
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.88%63 758
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.91%55 809
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION64.97%10 848