Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dollarama Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOL   CA25675T1075

DOLLARAMA INC.

(DOL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:38 2023-03-29 pm EDT
80.47 CAD   +2.51%
04:50pTSX rises to three-week but caution remains on rate outlook
RE
04:16pTSX climbs to three-week high, helped by gains for energy, Dollarama
RE
01:03pDollarama sales rise as consumers flock to lower prices amid high inflation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises to three-week but caution remains on rate outlook

03/29/2023 | 04:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

TSX ends up 0.9% at 19,837.65

*

Posts its highest closing level since March 9

*

Dollarama climbs 2.5% on quarterly sales beat

March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to its highest closing level in nearly three weeks, helped by gains for energy and technology shares, but investors were cautious about chasing further gains until the U.S. Federal Reserve halts its rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 180.12 points, or 0.9%, at 19,837.65, its fourth straight day of gains and its highest closing level since March 9.

Wall Street also notched strong gains.

"Discretion is the better part of valor," said Joseph Abramson, co-chief investment officer at Northland Wealth Management, quoting the well-known proverb. "I think it's time to be a little bit more cautious after the bounce. ... The Fed and markets are on a collision course."

Information technology rose 1.5% as bond yields steadied, while both energy and heavily weighted financials advanced 1%.

Dollarama Inc shares added 2.5% as the company reported a surge in same-store sales.

"It's a great business. They operate their store count quite well and they're very efficient with respect to their costs," said Mike Archibald, vice-president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

Canada's 2023 budget took a big step toward luring more investment in clean technology to build a low-carbon economy, analysts said on Wednesday, but gaps must still be filled to make the country more competitive with the United States.

The utilities sector, which includes some renewable energy companies, was up 1.1%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Will Dunham and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.32% 0.66815 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.23084 Delayed Quote.1.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.73707 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
DOLLARAMA INC. 2.51% 80.47 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.084 Delayed Quote.1.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012172 Delayed Quote.0.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.62179 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.92% 19837.65 Delayed Quote.1.41%
All news about DOLLARAMA INC.
04:50pTSX rises to three-week but caution remains on rate outlook
RE
04:16pTSX climbs to three-week high, helped by gains for energy, Dollarama
RE
01:03pDollarama sales rise as consumers flock to lower prices amid high inflation
AQ
12:35pToronto Stocks Move Higher; Dollarama Climbs as 4Q Profit, Sales Beat Views
DJ
11:13aGlobal markets live: Alibaba, UBS, Trigano, Infineon, Micron, Lulule..
MS
10:30aTranscript : Dollarama Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2023
CI
10:29aDollarama : Mar 29, 2023
PU
09:49aUpdate On Dollarama: Now Up 1.5%, Was Up Twice That In Early Trade A..
MT
08:04aDollarama Reports Q4 EPS of $0.91, Comparable Store Sales Growth of 15.9%; Announces 28..
MT
07:16aDollarama : Investor Presentation – Q4-FY2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOLLARAMA INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 978 M 3 667 M 3 667 M
Net income 2023 788 M 581 M 581 M
Net Debt 2023 2 686 M 1 978 M 1 978 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,0x
Yield 2023 0,28%
Capitalization 22 333 M 16 451 M 16 451 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
EV / Sales 2024 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 14 230
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart DOLLARAMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Dollarama Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLARAMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 78,50 CAD
Average target price 90,46 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil George Rossy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Philippe Towner Chief Financial Officer
Stephen K. Gunn Chairman
Nicolas Hien Chief Information Officer
Johanne Choinière Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLARAMA INC.-0.87%16 397
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION6.63%215 874
TARGET CORPORATION6.94%73 552
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.72%70 739
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-15.48%45 603
SIAM MAKRO0.00%12 589
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer