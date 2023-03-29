TSX rises to three-week but caution remains on rate outlook

*
TSX ends up 0.9% at 19,837.65
Posts its highest closing level since March 9
Dollarama climbs 2.5% on quarterly sales beat
March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on
Wednesday to its highest closing level in nearly three weeks,
helped by gains for energy and technology shares, but investors
were cautious about chasing further gains until the U.S. Federal
Reserve halts its rate hikes.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 180.12 points, or 0.9%, at 19,837.65, its
fourth straight day of gains and its highest closing level since
March 9.
Wall Street also notched strong gains.
"Discretion is the better part of valor," said Joseph
Abramson, co-chief investment officer at Northland Wealth
Management, quoting the well-known proverb. "I think it's time
to be a little bit more cautious after the bounce. ... The Fed
and markets are on a collision course."
Information technology rose 1.5% as bond yields steadied,
while both energy and heavily weighted financials advanced 1%.
Dollarama Inc shares added 2.5% as the company
reported a surge in same-store sales.
"It's a great business. They operate their store count quite
well and they're very efficient with respect to their costs,"
said Mike Archibald, vice-president and portfolio manager at AGF
Investments.
Canada's 2023 budget took a big step toward luring more
investment in clean technology to build a low-carbon economy,
analysts said on Wednesday, but gaps must still be filled to
make the country more competitive with the United States.
The utilities sector, which includes some renewable energy
companies, was up 1.1%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M
Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Will Dunham and
Deepa Babington)