    DV   CA2568272058

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

(DV)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:20 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.6000 CAD   -1.64%
Btv Investor Alert : Dolly Varden - Silver Focused Company in BC's Golden Triangle
NE
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation(TSXV:DV) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
Fury Completes the Sale of Dolly Varden Common Shares to an Institutional Investor
AQ
BTV Investor Alert: Dolly Varden - Silver Focused Company in BC's Golden Triangle

11/04/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) - This company is advancing one of the largest high-grade, undeveloped precious metal assets in BC's Golden Triangle. Dolly Varden is listing on the TSXV under the symbol DV.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-dv-investor-alert-dolly-varden-silver-focused-company-in-bc-golden-triangle-btv-30sec

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF)

https://www.dollyvardensilver.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143116


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,20 M -5,97 M -5,97 M
Net cash 2021 15,5 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 M 104 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,8%
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,44 $
Average target price 1,17 $
Spread / Average Target 163%
Managers and Directors
Shawn KhunKhun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Fehr Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Darren P. Devine Chairman
Donald J. Birak Independent Director
Thomas E. Wharton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION-3.17%102
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-33.68%3 208
HECLA MINING COMPANY-17.62%2 560
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-21.18%2 121
MAG SILVER CORP.-8.57%1 303
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-16.45%617