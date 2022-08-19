Dolly Varden Silver : Q2 2022 Interim Financial Statements
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
As at
Notes
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
21,823,991
$
15,480,067
Prepaid expenses
5
789,007
250,351
Amounts receivable
6
253,296
96,520
22,866,294
15,826,938
Non-current
Equipment
7
283,066
246,144
Deposits
8
159,000
91,000
Exploration and evaluation assets
4, 8
70,906,785
4,029,234
$
94,215,145
$
20,193,316
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
11
$
1,847,539
$
121,415
Accrued liabilities
11
187,574
87,585
Liability on flow-through share issuances
9
1,653,312
134,673
3,688,425
343,673
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
9
156,340,032
79,996,264
Reserves
9
9,336,193
8,306,033
Deficit
(75,149,505)
(68,452,654)
90,526,720
19,849,643
$
94,215,145
$
20,193,316
Nature of Operations (Note 1)
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on August 19,
2022 and signed on its behalf by:
"Shawn Khunkhun"
"James Sabala"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
2
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
Notes
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
EXPENSES
Consulting fees
11
$
34,500
$
64,037
$
105,959
$
131,564
Directors' fees
9, 11
33,604
22,902
68,820
28,333
Exploration and evaluation
8, 11
4,058,526
1,163,837
4,499,165
1,576,785
Management fees
11
127,500
108,000
635,500
228,000
Marketing and communications
272,252
154,373
638,744
236,000
Office and administration
11
59,870
54,137
134,401
106,204
Professional fees
52,615
58,337
70,269
67,056
Rent and maintenance
11
28,557
14,100
78,876
30,200
Share-based payments
9, 11
257,828
336,743
1,177,651
780,175
Transfer agent and filing fees
28,518
7,472
47,815
23,373
Travel and accommodation
28,216
3,064
34,018
3,064
Operating loss
(4,981,986)
(1,987,002)
(7,491,218)
(3,210,754)
Recovery on flow-through share
282,541
premium
9
693,726
224,380
736,241
Part XII.6 tax expense
(5,100)
11,800
(11,900)
-
Interest and other income
58,312
26,484
70,026
47,763
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(4,235,048)
$
(1,724,338)
$
(6,696,851)
$
(2,880,450)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
230,595,646
130,613,685
197,810,817
130,598,413
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
3
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Common
Share
Total
Reserves
Deficit
Shareholders'
Shares
Capital
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2020
130,547,861
$
79,833,699
$
7,072,193
$
(60,248,994)
$
26,656,898
Exercise of stock options
90,000
42,647
(20,147)
-
22,500
Share-based payments
-
-
780,175
-
780,175
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,880,450)
(2,880,450)
Balance, June 30, 2021
130,637,861
79,876,346
7,832,221
(63,129,444)
24,579,123
Exercise of stock options
250,000
119,918
(23,668)
-
96,250
Share-based payments
-
-
497,480
-
497,480
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(5,323,210)
(5,323,210)
Balance, December 31, 2021
130,887,861
79,996,264
8,306,033
(68,452,654)
19,849,643
Issuance of common shares for acquisition of
76,504,591
60,438,626
-
-
60,438,626
mineral properties
Property acquisition cost
402,815
338,365
-
-
338,365
Issuance of flow-through common shares
11,274,400
11,499,888
-
-
11,499,888
Flow-through share premium
-
(2,254,880)
-
-
(2,254,880)
Issuance of common shares
10,837,037
6,848,015
-
-
6,848,015
Share issuance costs - cash
-
(927,799)
-
-
(927,799)
Exercise of stock options
706,250
401,553
(147,491)
-
254,062
Share-based payments
-
-
1,177,651
-
1,177,651
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(6,696,851)
(6,696,851)
Balance, June 30, 2022
230,612,954
$
156,340,032
$
9,336,193
$
(75,149,505)
$
90,526,720
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
4
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(6,696,851)
$
(2,880,450)
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based payments
1,177,651
780,175
Revaluation of deferred share units
1,402
(15,392)
Recovery on flow-through premium
(736,241)
(282,541)
Depreciation of equipment
29,142
11,429
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Prepaid expenses
(538,656)
(215,704)
Amounts receivable
(156,776)
246
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,824,711
541,289
Cash used in operating activities
(5,095,618)
(2,060,948)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of equipment
(66,064)
(167,619)
Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets
(6,168,560)
-
Cash used in investing activities
(6,234,624)
(167,619)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Private placement, net of share issuance costs
17,420,104
-
Exercise of stock options
254,062
22,500
Cash provided by financing activities
17,674,166
22,500
Change in cash during the period
6,343,924
(2,206,067)
Cash, beginning of period
15,480,067
23,645,088
Cash, end of period
$
21,823,991
$
21,439,021
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows:
Interest income received in cash
$
70,027
$
37,113
Non-cash transactions:
Fair value of shares issued for acquisition of exploration and
$
60,438,626
$
-
evaluation assets
Shares issued for property acquisition costs
$
338,364
$
-
Premium liability on flow-through shares
$
2,254,880
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
5
