Dolly Varden Silver : Q2 2022 Interim Financial Statements

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30, December 31, As at Notes 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Current Cash $ 21,823,991 $ 15,480,067 Prepaid expenses 5 789,007 250,351 Amounts receivable 6 253,296 96,520 22,866,294 15,826,938 Non-current Equipment 7 283,066 246,144 Deposits 8 159,000 91,000 Exploration and evaluation assets 4, 8 70,906,785 4,029,234 $ 94,215,145 $ 20,193,316 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable 11 $ 1,847,539 $ 121,415 Accrued liabilities 11 187,574 87,585 Liability on flow-through share issuances 9 1,653,312 134,673 3,688,425 343,673 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 9 156,340,032 79,996,264 Reserves 9 9,336,193 8,306,033 Deficit (75,149,505) (68,452,654) 90,526,720 19,849,643 $ 94,215,145 $ 20,193,316

Nature of Operations (Note 1)

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on August 19,

2022 and signed on its behalf by:

"Shawn Khunkhun" "James Sabala" Director Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

2