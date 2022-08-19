Log in
    DV   CA2568272058

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

(DV)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:19 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.6000 CAD   -4.76%
08/19DOLLY VARDEN SILVER : Q2 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
08/19DOLLY VARDEN SILVER : Q2 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
08/11Dolly Varden Silver Intersects 50.2 Meters of 414 gt Silver in Step-Out Drilling at Kitsol Vein
AQ
Dolly Varden Silver : Q2 2022 Interim Financial Statements

08/19/2022 | 08:36pm EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

As at

Notes

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

21,823,991

$

15,480,067

Prepaid expenses

5

789,007

250,351

Amounts receivable

6

253,296

96,520

22,866,294

15,826,938

Non-current

Equipment

7

283,066

246,144

Deposits

8

159,000

91,000

Exploration and evaluation assets

4, 8

70,906,785

4,029,234

$

94,215,145

$

20,193,316

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

11

$

1,847,539

$

121,415

Accrued liabilities

11

187,574

87,585

Liability on flow-through share issuances

9

1,653,312

134,673

3,688,425

343,673

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

9

156,340,032

79,996,264

Reserves

9

9,336,193

8,306,033

Deficit

(75,149,505)

(68,452,654)

90,526,720

19,849,643

$

94,215,145

$

20,193,316

Nature of Operations (Note 1)

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on August 19,

2022 and signed on its behalf by:

"Shawn Khunkhun"

"James Sabala"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

2

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

Notes

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

EXPENSES

Consulting fees

11

$

34,500

$

64,037

$

105,959

$

131,564

Directors' fees

9, 11

33,604

22,902

68,820

28,333

Exploration and evaluation

8, 11

4,058,526

1,163,837

4,499,165

1,576,785

Management fees

11

127,500

108,000

635,500

228,000

Marketing and communications

272,252

154,373

638,744

236,000

Office and administration

11

59,870

54,137

134,401

106,204

Professional fees

52,615

58,337

70,269

67,056

Rent and maintenance

11

28,557

14,100

78,876

30,200

Share-based payments

9, 11

257,828

336,743

1,177,651

780,175

Transfer agent and filing fees

28,518

7,472

47,815

23,373

Travel and accommodation

28,216

3,064

34,018

3,064

Operating loss

(4,981,986)

(1,987,002)

(7,491,218)

(3,210,754)

Recovery on flow-through share

282,541

premium

9

693,726

224,380

736,241

Part XII.6 tax expense

(5,100)

11,800

(11,900)

-

Interest and other income

58,312

26,484

70,026

47,763

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(4,235,048)

$

(1,724,338)

$

(6,696,851)

$

(2,880,450)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

230,595,646

130,613,685

197,810,817

130,598,413

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Common

Share

Total

Reserves

Deficit

Shareholders'

Shares

Capital

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2020

130,547,861

$

79,833,699

$

7,072,193

$

(60,248,994)

$

26,656,898

Exercise of stock options

90,000

42,647

(20,147)

-

22,500

Share-based payments

-

-

780,175

-

780,175

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,880,450)

(2,880,450)

Balance, June 30, 2021

130,637,861

79,876,346

7,832,221

(63,129,444)

24,579,123

Exercise of stock options

250,000

119,918

(23,668)

-

96,250

Share-based payments

-

-

497,480

-

497,480

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(5,323,210)

(5,323,210)

Balance, December 31, 2021

130,887,861

79,996,264

8,306,033

(68,452,654)

19,849,643

Issuance of common shares for acquisition of

76,504,591

60,438,626

-

-

60,438,626

mineral properties

Property acquisition cost

402,815

338,365

-

-

338,365

Issuance of flow-through common shares

11,274,400

11,499,888

-

-

11,499,888

Flow-through share premium

-

(2,254,880)

-

-

(2,254,880)

Issuance of common shares

10,837,037

6,848,015

-

-

6,848,015

Share issuance costs - cash

-

(927,799)

-

-

(927,799)

Exercise of stock options

706,250

401,553

(147,491)

-

254,062

Share-based payments

-

-

1,177,651

-

1,177,651

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(6,696,851)

(6,696,851)

Balance, June 30, 2022

230,612,954

$

156,340,032

$

9,336,193

$

(75,149,505)

$

90,526,720

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(6,696,851)

$

(2,880,450)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based payments

1,177,651

780,175

Revaluation of deferred share units

1,402

(15,392)

Recovery on flow-through premium

(736,241)

(282,541)

Depreciation of equipment

29,142

11,429

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Prepaid expenses

(538,656)

(215,704)

Amounts receivable

(156,776)

246

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,824,711

541,289

Cash used in operating activities

(5,095,618)

(2,060,948)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of equipment

(66,064)

(167,619)

Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets

(6,168,560)

-

Cash used in investing activities

(6,234,624)

(167,619)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Private placement, net of share issuance costs

17,420,104

-

Exercise of stock options

254,062

22,500

Cash provided by financing activities

17,674,166

22,500

Change in cash during the period

6,343,924

(2,206,067)

Cash, beginning of period

15,480,067

23,645,088

Cash, end of period

$

21,823,991

$

21,439,021

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows:

Interest income received in cash

$

70,027

$

37,113

Non-cash transactions:

Fair value of shares issued for acquisition of exploration and

$

60,438,626

$

-

evaluation assets

Shares issued for property acquisition costs

$

338,364

$

-

Premium liability on flow-through shares

$

2,254,880

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 00:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
