Dolly Varden Silver : Q2 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

Management's Discussion and Analysis

As of August 19, 2022

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and is prepared by management using information available as of August 19, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the notes thereto, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This MD&A complements and supplements, but does not form part of, the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the adequacy of cash resources to carry out the Company's exploration programs or the need for future financing are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including those not specifically identified herein, are made subject to cautionary language on page 18. Readers are advised to refer to the cautionary language when reading any forward-looking statements.

This MD&A is prepared in conformity with National Instrument ("NI") 51-102F1Continuous Disclosure Obligations. All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, except where indicated otherwise.

Overview

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act in the province of British Columbia (or "BC") on March 4, 2011 and is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DV". The Company's primary business is the acquisition and exploration of properties in Canada. In addition, the Company trades on the OTCQX trading platform in the United States under the trading symbol "DOLLF". The Company's head office Suite 3123, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7X 1J1. The registered address and records office of the Company is located at Suite 1700 Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2X8.

Dolly Varden is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration advancing the Kitsault Valley project ("KV Project"), which includes the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25 kilometres ("km") by road to tide water. The 163-square km project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past-producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend,high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The KV Project also contains the Big Bulk property, which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

The Company presently has two current NI 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects reports published on May 8, 2019 for the Dolly Varden property and January 20, 2022 for the Homestake Ridge property. The KV Project hosts the high- grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge with combined resources of 34,731,000 ounces of silver and 165,993 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 29,277,000 ounces of silver and 816,719 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.

The Company currently has no producing mines and consequently no revenue or cash flow from operations. The recovery of the amounts comprising exploration and evaluation assets are dependent upon (1) the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to successfully complete the exploration and development of those resources; (2) the confirmation of economically recoverable reserves; and (3) future profitable production or on selling the project. It is the intention of the Company to obtain financing through access to public equity markets, debt and partnerships or joint ventures as sources of funding for its exploration expenditures and to meet ongoing working capital requirements.

Homestake Ridge Project Acquisition

On December 6, 2021, the Company and Fury Gold Mines Ltd. ("Fury") entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Fury's wholly owed subsidiary, Homestake Resource Corporation ("HRC"), which holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge property, in exchange for a $5 million cash payment and the issuance of 76,504,590 common shares of the Company for a total value of $65.4 million when the