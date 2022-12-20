Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Dolmen City REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCR   PK0099001023

DOLMEN CITY REIT

(DCR)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
13.63 PKR   -0.44%
04:17aDolmen City Reit : Corporate Briefing Session 2022
PU
10/27Dolmen City Reit : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
10/27Dolmen City REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dolmen City REIT : Corporate Briefing Session 2022

12/20/2022 | 04:17am EST
Corporate Briefing Session

2022

Table of Contents

01 Introduction - Sector Overview

02 Introduction - Company Overview

03 Operational and Financial Highlights

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dolmen City REIT published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 09:16:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 795 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 9 763 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net cash 2022 950 M 4,23 M 4,23 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,08x
Yield 2022 11,1%
Capitalization 30 576 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,70x
EV / Sales 2022 7,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart DOLMEN CITY REIT
Duration : Period :
Dolmen City REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Ejaz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Razi Haider Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP
Muhammad Arif Habib Chairman
Faraz Arif Executive VP, Head-Research & Marketing
Muneer Rasheed Gader Head-Internal Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOLMEN CITY REIT12.09%136
EQUINIX, INC.-22.19%60 908
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-11.24%39 849
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-43.81%28 577
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-35.37%23 647
W. P. CAREY INC.-2.47%16 647