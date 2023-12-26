DOLMEN CITY REIT

Corporate Briefing Session

2023

Table of Contents

01 Introduction - Sector Overview

02 Introduction - Company Overview

03 Operational and Financial Highlights

1. Introduction - Sector Overview

A highly regulated and disciplined corporate structure to pool funds for the purpose of real estate investment.

PurchaseInvest

REIT

UNITS

INVESTORS

DividendIncome

REAL ESTATE ASSETS

Ownership of the Real Estate is represented through REIT Units. Investors can invest according to their financial ability. Units can be converted into cash through sale to other investors via stock exchange.

How REITs Work

Investment

Public and Private

Investors

Stock Exchange Listing

Dividends and

Capital Appreciation

Income

Distribution

REIT SCHEME

Trust

RMC

Deed

Establishes and

Manages the REIT

Holds Property Title and

Trustee

Books of Accounts, Appointments,

Accounts as Custodian of

Investment Decision Making,

Regulator Reporting and Income

REIT Assets

Distribution

Sharia Advisor

Property Valuer

Rent and Sale

Auditors / REIT

Development

Proceeds

Accountant /

Advisor/ Property

Rating Agency

Manager

1. Introduction - Sector Overview

Types of REITs in Pakistan

  • Developmental REIT: Established with the objective of

development, construction or refurbishment of real estate for industrial, commercial, residential or a combination of uses.

  • Rental REIT: Established with the purpose of generating rental income from Real Estate.
  • Hybrid REIT: A REIT Scheme, which has both development and

rental components.

DevelopmentalRental

REIT Scheme and shall include following types:

  1. residential;
  2. commercial;
  3. industrial;
  4. agriculture;
  5. healthcare;
  6. transport and communication;
  7. power;
  8. energy;
  9. telecommunication;
  10. water and sanitation;
  11. social, culture and commercial;
  12. mining;
  13. Real Estate forming part of Investment based REIT Scheme; or
  14. any other type as allowed by the Commission.

Hybrid

2. Introduction - Company Overview

  • Country's Finest Mix-Use Development; revolutionized the retail landscape of Pakistan.
  • Karachi's Favorite destination - the Dolmen Mall, Clifton integrates the best in food, fashion and leisure.
  • Delighted Customers, Reputed Tenants, Growing Rents, Happy Unit- holders, and Vigilant Regulators

Components of Dolmen City Project:

  • Harbour Front: Nineteen storeys state-of-the art office building
  • Dolmen Mall: Three storey international standard mall

2. Introduction - Company Overview

Nature of the Scheme

Perpetual, Rated, Listed, Closed-endShariah Compliant Rental REIT

Dolmen Mall Clifton

548,138 sq.ft.

Real Estate

The Harbour Front

256,510 sq.ft.

Total

804,648 sq.ft.

Fund Size

PKR 22,237 Million (at inception)

PKR 69,496 Million as at June 30, 2023

Trustee

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited

Rating

"AAA (rr)" by VIS Credit Rating Agency

Occupancy

Dolmen Mall Clifton

98.14%

The Harbour Front

.97.84%

Net Asset Value

PKR 31.25 per unit (June 30, 2023)

Market Price

PKR 13.58 per unit (December 20, 2023)

13.20% (June 2019)

Dividend Yield

12.50% (June 2020)

12.40% (June 2021)

(on face value)

15.00% (June 2022)

18.10% (June 2023)

3. Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Currently Operating with the finest brands and Companies in Pakistan.
  • Tenants include:

MALL - TENANCY PROFILE

HARBOUR FRONT - TENANCY PROFILE

Accessories

5.79%

(AS AT JUNE 2023)

Miscellaneous

Entertainment22.64%

5.60%

(AS AT JUNE 2023)

Dolmen

2.52%

Al-Feroz

Mitshubishi

HBL

2.52%

Vacant

2.52%

1.90%

2.55%

TCS

Sino Sindh Resources

0.22%

2.55%

Maersk

Vacant

Food

5.05%

Engro

3.65%

12.57%

43.54%

Citibank

5.14%

Home and Furniture

0.38%

Food

13.75%

Cosmetic

Jewellery and Watches

7.00%

1.94%

Chevron

5.14%

P & G

Philip Morris

Cynergyico

7.62%

10.16%

8.54%

3. Operational and Financial Highlights

Overview

  • Dolmen Mall Clifton is Pakistan's pinnacle of retail. With 130+ outlets, a hypermarket, and a 1,200-seat food court, it's the country's first international-standard mall. Hosting a lineup of esteemed global and local brands like Mango, Carrefour, Khaadi, Nike, and others, it's a magnet for shoppers nationwide.
  • DCR's real estate has witnessed consistent occupancy levels since inception in 2015. Occupancy at the end of June 2023 was 97.84% (June 30, 2022: 98.07%).
  • Previously actioned long-term strategic measures to strengthen partnership with tenants bore fruit in the form of several new tenants including Ideas, Cross Stitch, The Bank of Punjab, Saya, Zara Shahjahan, and The Potato Factory amongst others.

Outlook

  • Number of potential, well selected tenancies in the pipeline for both Mall and the Harbour Front.
  • Footfall and sale activities have returned to normal. We expect more robust performance in the coming quarters.
  • With professional property management, long lease expiries, extensive marketing activities and renowned tenants, we remain confident that Dolmen City will remain the destination of choice for shoppers, retail operators and corporations alike.
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Dolmen City REIT published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 10:19:35 UTC.