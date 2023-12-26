Dolmen City REIT is a Pakistan-based company, which is closed-ended, perpetual, shariah-compliant, rental real estate investment trust scheme. The Company offers investors to become unit holders of two component of the Dolmen City project, Dolmen Mall Clifton and The Harbor Front. Dolmen Mall Clifton is a shopping mall in Pakistan, which has a total built-up area of approximately one million square feet spread over three levels. Dolmen Mall Clifton offers various brands, including Mango, Next, Nike, Nine West, Timberland and Charles & Keith. Dolmen Mall Clifton has approximately 130 retail outlets, a multi-level department store and a food court, which accommodates approximately 1,200 customers. The Harbour Front is an office complex home. The Harbour Front offers prime office space across 17 floors, spread approximately 270,000 square feet. The Company's building tenant portfolio comprises of companies, including Engro, Phillip Morris Mitsubishi and Procter & Gamble, and others.

Sector Commercial REITs