Dolphin Capital renames to DCI Advisors amid contract dispute

(Alliance News) - DCI Advisors Ltd on Wednesday said it has changed its name from Dolphin Capital Investors, following the termination of its contract with its investment manager.

The London-based real estate investment trust said that its stocks will continue to trade under the ticker 'DCI LN.'

It explained that the name change is in line with the termination of its contract with its investment manager, Dolphin Capital Partners Ltd, back in March.

It had originally entered the agreement in December 1, 2021.

Dolphin Capital Investors said it learned that DCP "entered into an undisclosed option agreement with the purchaser of the Amanzoe resort in Porto Heli, Greece at the same time that the company sold its interest in the resort" back in 2018. It said the option agreement entitled DCP to buy an additional 15% of DolphinCI Fourteen Ltd, the special purpose vehicle holding the Amanzoe resort. The undisclosed option agreement was additional to a separate agreement that had been disclosed for DCP to acquire 15% of DolphinCI Fourteen.

The undisclosed DCP agreement put Dolphin Capital Investors in breach of the listing rules of AIM, the company explained, and it will be self-reporting the breach to the London exchange.

The company's shares were untraded at 3.95 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

