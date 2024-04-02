Dolphin Cove Limited is a Jamaica-based company, which is engaged in the operation of marine parks and ancillary operations, such as adventure programs, restaurants, gift shops and photography at several locations in Jamaica. The Company's parks include Dolphin Cove Ocho Rios, Dolphin Cove Montego Bay, Moon Palace Jamaica, and Puerto Seco Beach. The Dolphin Cove Montego is located in A1 Highway in the northwest area. The Dolphin Cove Ocho Rios is located 4 km (2.5 mi) from the Cruise Terminal at Turtle Beach Road. The Dolphin Cove Puerto Seco is located in the Discovery Bay area. The Company's subsidiaries include Dolphin Cove (Negril) Limited, Too Cool Limited, Cheshire Hall Limited, Balmoral Dolphins Limited, and SB Holdings Limited.