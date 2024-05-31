Dolphin Drilling AS announced at annual general meeting held on May 31, 2024, the shareholders elected Espen Landmark Fjermestad as board member in replacement for Øystein Stray Spetalen. The Board of Directors shall after this consist of the ollowing persons: Martin Nes, Chair; Alf Ragnar Løvdal, board member; Paul Marchand, board member; Espen Fjermestad, board member.
