Dolphin Drilling AS, formerly NFH 220436 AS, is a Norway-based drilling contractor for the offshore oil and gas industry. The Company's mission is to deliver hyper-connected drilling services to the harsh environment and mid-water market. Dolphin Drilling owns a fleet of three high-technical standard 4th and 5th generation enhanced Aker H3 units, Borgland Dolphin, Blackford Dolphin, and Bideford Dolphin, operated by an experienced team with operational track record. The Company operates in Norway, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Mexico.