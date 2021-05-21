Romero Britto Launches NFT Art in Celebration of SOBEWFF® 20th Anniversary

MIAMI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- World-renowned artist Romero Britto, whose vibrant art earned him international recognition as the founder of "The Happy Art Movement,” has unveiled his nonfungible token (NFT) in collaboration with the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®). A new original piece entitled “It’s So Miami” will debut as an NFT and will be auctioned on OpenSea through May 24. The piece ties into the 20th anniversary of SOBEWFF®, as Romero Britto was the artist behind the festival’s first artwork and designed the festival’s first guest pass 20 years ago. As a partner in the auction, SOBEWFF® will donate its auction proceeds to benefit FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The Romero Britto “It’s So Miami” NFT collection can be found at www.BrittoNFTs.com.



“Couldn’t be happier to collaborate once again with the festival! Food is a delicious art expression, and it was interesting to incorporate it in my artwork as an NFT,” Britto commented.

“It’s So Miami” is a colorful, culinary-inspired work combining Britto’s trademark elements of pop art, cubism and graffiti along with eye-popping colors and bold patterns. The winner of the “It’s So Miami” auction piece will receive a South Beach Wine & Food Festival® “Guest Pass For Life,” allowing two people access to signature SOBEWFF® events in perpetuity.

“We’re thrilled to partner once again with Miami’s most beloved and one of the world’s most talented artists Romero Britto,” said Lee Schrager, founder and director of SOBEWFF®. “Britto designed our first-ever Festival Guest Pass 20 years ago. Having his original NFT artwork for our 20th anniversary presents an incredible and innovative way to support FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.”

In addition to the one-of-a-kind piece, three breakout NFTs (“Burger,” “Boat” and “Wine Glasses”) derived from “It’s So Miami” are now for sale as 100 individually numbered pieces. Each purchase unlocks a one-day pass to the Festival’s 2022 Grand Tasting Village event.

The entire NFT collection was produced by the NFT digital studio of Miami-based Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) in collaboration with Tampa-based creative agency Tack United.

Miami-based artist Romero Britto has exhibited in the most prestigious galleries and museums in over 120 countries, including the Louvre Museum, and was the first living visual artist to present his work at the Soumaya Museum. Recently, he set a new record with a million-dollar asking price for an acrylic and oil on canvas masterpiece (60" x 120"), "The First Supper," which sold to a private American businessman and art collector. Britto is also considered the most licensed artist in history with his lifestyle brand, BRITTO®.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics and inventory as well as work alongside some of the world’s greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $31.8 million for the school. In September 2019, BizBash named the festival the No. 1 food and restaurant industry event in the United States for the seventh year in a row.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University, visit fiu.edu; for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, visit hospitality.fiu.edu; and for more information about Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, visit southernglazers.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin’s Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, culinary and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin’s wholly owned subsidiaries blending their creative expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

Press Contact:

Luciana Salamé | The Door | 786.306.0089 | luciana@thedooronline.com